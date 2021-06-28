Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tsitsipas suffers first-round Wimbledon exit just a fortnight after reaching French Open final

Elsewhere today at SW19, Novak Djokovic made a winning start.

By Press Association Monday 28 Jun 2021
Frances Tiafoe (right) commiserates with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Image: Alastair Grant
STEFANOS TSITSIPAS’ WIMBLEDON struggles continued as he was dumped out in the first round again, losing in straight sets to Frances Tiafoe.

The Greek made it to the French Open final a fortnight ago, conceding a two-set lead to go down in five to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, but he never threatened to get past an in-form Tiafoe, who won 6-4 6-4 6-3.

Tsitsipas is seeded third at this year’s tournament, but he has no pedigree at Wimbledon, having now gone out in the first round in three of his four visits.

Tiafoe won a low-level warm-up event in Nottingham before reaching the Queen’s quarter-final and he was just too good for his opponent on Court One as he registered the biggest win of his career.

The world number 57 broke in the opening game of the match and that was enough to claim the first set 6-4.

A tight second set, where Tsitsipas showed some of his undoubted quality, was decided by a crunch Tiafoe break at 4-4, with the American then holding off three break-back points to serve it out.

Tiafoe immediately took Tsitsipas’ serve in the first game of the third set and twice survived break points as the 22-year-old attempted a comeback. Tiafoe produced the goods in the clutch moments, eventually sealing the win with another break of serve.

Jack Draper had Centre Court on its feet by taking a set off Novak Djokovic before the defending champion hit back to reach round two.

Nineteen-year-old Draper has long been marked out as a star of the future and he showed why on his Wimbledon debut, seizing his big moment and troubling Djokovic with his powerful game.

Draper was given a standing ovation by the 50% capacity crowd when he clinched the first set, making him the first player to take a set off Djokovic in the first round at SW19 for 11 years, but the Serbian took control early in the second and ultimately eased to a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory.

Press Association

