This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan's Olympic Committee chief to step down amid corruption probe

Tsunekazu Takeda said the decision has ‘nothing to do with the investigation’ and will quit in June.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:19 AM
56 minutes ago 358 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4549465
Tsunekazu Takeda will step down in June.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko
Tsunekazu Takeda will step down in June.
Tsunekazu Takeda will step down in June.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko

THE HEAD OF Japan’s Olympic Committee Tsunekazu Takeda, who is under investigation for suspected corruption, has said that he will step down in June.

While French authorities probe his involvement in payments made before Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Summer Games, Takeda told a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) in Tokyo on Tuesday:

“Considering the future of the JOC, I think the most appropriate thing is to leave things to a new leader from the next generation so that they can host the Olympics and carve a new era.”

He said his decision had “nothing to do with the investigation”.

The 71-year-old said he would also be stepping down from the International Olympic Committee.

Takeda has come under pressure not to seek an additional term when his current mandate ends in June after it was revealed that French authorities believe they have evidence of corruption in the awarding of the 2020 Games to Tokyo.

Current JOC rules require candidates for the top post to be 70 or younger at the time of their candidacy, but there had been rumours the committee was considering a change to allow Takeda to stay on through 2020.

In recent months however, the investigation into Takeda has become an unwelcome distraction for organisers of the Games, with less than 500 days until the opening ceremony.

- ‘I did not do anything wrong’ -

Takeda has denied any involvement in corruption and again protested his innocence.

“As I have said, I did not do anything wrong. I will continue to make an effort to prove my innocence,” he told journalists.

In January, it was revealed that Takeda was facing a judicial process in France over two payments totalling 2.8 million Singapore dollars (US$2.1 million at today’s exchange rate).

He has been placed “mis en examen”, a legal step that roughly translates as being charged.

It does not automatically trigger a trial but means that prosecutors believe there is strong or corroborated evidence of wrongdoing.

Takeda has said he was “never involved in any decision-making process” over the payments and that the money was legitimate reimbursement for “a consultancy contract signed through appropriate approval procedures.”

Japan Olympics Takeda Speaking to journalists on Tuesday. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

The French investigation, launched in 2016, centres around two payments made to Singapore-based firm “Black Tidings”, a firm linked to Papa Massata Diack.

Diack is the son of the former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Lamine Diack, and is also embroiled in a bribery scandal.

He is suspected of having received several million euros in bribes, either for sponsorship contracts or to favour the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympic bids.

He has been on Interpol’s most-wanted list since 2015, but the Senegalese government has refused to extradite him to France despite pleas from IOC chief Thomas Bach.

The payments, labelled “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game Bid” and paid from a Japanese bank account, were made before and after the IOC voted for Tokyo to host the Games.

- ‘No means of knowing’ -

The case is being investigated in France because of suspicions the funds may have been laundered there.

According to documents seen by AFP, Takeda told French investigators that Black Tidings had been recommended by the giant Japanese advertising firm Dentsu.

Dentsu is the IAAF’s main marketing partner, and Massata Diack previously oversaw the IAAF’s marketing strategy.

A former Olympic showjumper, Takeda spearheaded Japan’s campaign to win the Summer Games for a second time. His father, Tsuneyoshi, a grandchild of Emperor Meiji, was also a former JOC head.

Yasuhiro Yamashita, a JOC board member and an Olympic heavyweight judo champion in Los Angeles in 1984, is among the candidates to replace Takeda, according to local media.

In a statement when news of the indictment broke, Tokyo 2020 said it had “no means of knowing the bid committee’s activities”, which occurred before the organising committee was set up.

“We believe that the Games were awarded to Tokyo because the city presented the best bid,” the statement added.

© AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie