Tucker signs new contract to stay with Connacht under new head coach Wilkins

CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED that Colm Tucker has signed a new three-year contract extension to remain part of their team under new head coach Pete Wikins.

Tucker first joined the Connacht professional setup in the summer of 2021 as defence coach, and as part of a coaching restructure, he then moved to scrum & contact Coach for the current season.

Previously he had joined the province as a coach development officer in 2015 before moving to the role of provincial talent coach twelve months later. The Limerick native then became an elite player development Officer, working primarily with the forwards in the Connacht Academy and as forwards and defence coach with the Connacht Eagles.

During that time he was head coach of the Connacht U18s that won the 2018 Interprovincial Championship – a first in 10 years for the province. He was also coach of the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools team for three years, assistant coach to the Ireland U19s, and Forwards Coach to the Ireland U20s between 2019 and 2021.

🤝 | We are pleased to confirm Colm Tucker has signed a three-year deal to remain part of the Professional coaching team.



Full story: https://t.co/gcWUBJLN8Q pic.twitter.com/I2H4VGpXGJ — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 28, 2023

“When putting together our new coaching team, one of my first objectives was making sure Cullie remained a key part of it,” said Wilkins.

“Our scrum has been one of the major strengths this season which is a credit to him and the players. I’m delighted he’s chosen to remain at Connacht, give that continuity to the player.”

“I’m delighted to be staying at Connacht Rugby for another three seasons, and I’m really looking forward to working with Pete and the rest of the coaching team,” said Tucker.

“I think there’s real potential among the playing group, particularly with some of the younger players who have come on another level this season. It’s exciting to think about what this group can achieve in the years ahead and I want to play my part in helping them reach their potential.”