Wednesday 5 January 2022
LeBron catches fire to lead late Lakers comeback against the Kings

The LA Lakers rallied from a late seven-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114.

James scored 14 of his team-high 31 points in the final quarter.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

LEBRON JAMES MADE several clutch baskets in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a late seven-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114.

James scored 14 of his team-high 31 points in the final quarter as the Lakers won for the fourth time in the last five games.

Los Angeles’ Malik Monk also had a strong final quarter, scoring 11 of his 24 points in the last seven minutes of the contest in front of a crowd of 17,900 in Los Angeles.

Monk drained six three pointers in the game and James and Russell Westbrook put the finishing touches with layups in the final moments. Westbrook finished with 19 points.

Reserve Talen Horton-Tucker also scored 19 points for the Lakers, who beat a Pacific Division team at home for the first time this season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Buddy Hield added 26 with seven three-pointers for the Kings.

In Cleveland, Ja Morant scored the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final minute as the Grizzlies won their sixth straight game.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul finished with 11 points and 15 assists as the undermanned Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.

In Toronto, Fred VanVleet scored 24 of his 33 points in the first half as the Toronto Raptors won their third straight game with a dominating 129-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

VanVleet has scored at least 30 points in the past three games as the Raptors improved to 17-17 to reach .500 on the season.

– © AFP 2022

