Tuesday leads four-strong Oaks raid for Aidan O’Brien

CONNECTIONS OF TUESDAY expect her stamina to prove up to the test of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Galileo is bred to excel in the fillies’ Classic as a full-sister to the brilliant Minding, who won both the 1000 Guineas and the Oaks in 2016.

Tuesday has finished third in the Guineas at Newmarket and second in the Irish Guineas at the Curragh this spring, and steps up to a mile and a half for the first time on Friday.

“She’s in good form. She’s had two nice runs at Newmarket and at the Curragh, she hasn’t done much since,” said O’Brien.

“Obviously she hasn’t gone any further than a mile. Her pedigree says she has a chance of getting the trip – she’s a sister to Minding – so hopefully she does.”

“With The Moonlight has definitely come forward since her win at Newmarket and we have been delighted with her preparation,” he said on the Godolphin website.

“We are going into the unknown stepping up to a mile and a half, although all the signs so far have indicated that this distance should be within her compass.

“Any more rain wouldn’t be a positive for her chances, but she won’t look out of place in the field and, if she stays, we feel that she is going to be a player.”

Minding is one of nine previous winners of the Oaks for O’Brien – and Tuesday is part of a four-strong team for the master of Ballydoyle this time around.

Concert Hall was just half a length behind Tuesday when third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas less than a fortnight ago and renews rivalry, while Thoughts Of June proved her stamina by repelling Joseph O’Brien’s subsequent Group One winner Above The Curve in the Cheshire Oaks.

The Algarve, who was a well-beaten fourth behind Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn in the Musidora Stakes at York on her latest appearance, completes the quartet.

O’Brien added: “Concert Hall is in good form. She had a nice run at the Curragh in the Guineas and won at Navan before that over a mile and a quarter.

“Thought Of June had a lovely run in her maiden and came forward nicely from that to Chester. She got the trip well and is a filly that will improve as the year goes on. Joseph’s filly won lovely since, so we were delighted with that.

“The Algarve was just ready to start in York and has come forward well since then. We always thought there was a chance she could get the trip.”

Although Above The Curve is not in the line-up, O’Brien junior still has an interesting contender in Tranquil Lady, who impressed in the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time and will be ridden by Tom Marquand.

“She won nicely at Naas and this was obviously the logical race for her,” said the trainer.

“We are hoping she can run well. As long as the ground isn’t too soft, I’m happy enough.”

Charlie Appleby, who has already won his first 2000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas and French 2,000 Guineas this year, relies on With The Moonlight to add the Oaks to his illustrious CV.

The Frankel filly made a successful start to her three-year-old campaign in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket in early May and Appleby is confident of further progress.