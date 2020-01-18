Tullaroan strike in game's last act to win classic All-Ireland final

Tullaroan [Kilkenny] 3-19

Fr O’Neill’s [Cork] 5-12

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

SHANE WALSH BLASTED a perfect 10 points for Tullaroan at Croke Park and he’ll never forget the last of them, a 64th minute match-winner that pinched the AIB All-Ireland club intermediate title.

A remarkable game that swung back and forth, yielding eight goals and 31 points, eventually turned on a single score from the team captain.

The corner-forward accepted a pass from John Walton after a patient move and took his opportunity to etch his name in the club’s history books with the winning point.

The referee brought a memorable game to a conclusion moments later and Walsh made a lengthy and emotional victory speech in the Hogan Stand.

Fr O’Neill’s had burst out of the traps to lead by 1-4 to 0-1 and they held a five-point lead with 15 minutes to go as rising Cork star Declan Dalton led the line superbly for them, shooting 2-4 overall.

But they just couldn’t shake off Jimmy Coogan’s Tullaroan who capped a dream season with the ultimate prize, matching the earlier achievement of Kilkenny side Conahy Shamrocks in the junior final.

It’ll be a clean sweep of junior, intermediate and senior titles for Kilkenny clubs if Ballyhale Shamrocks beat Borris-Ileigh tomorrow.

Kilkenny great Tommy Walsh, Shane’s brother, scored two points and played his part in a famous win that looked like it might escape them at different stages.

It was Fr O’Neill’s that were first out of the blocks, bursting into that big lead though Tullaroan wiped it out with an unanswered 1-4 to tie it up at 1-5 apiece.

Martin Keoghan scored Tullaroan’s first goal and Peter Walsh hit another to send them in 2-5 to 1-6 ahead at half-time.

Fr O’Neill’s seized the initiative in the third quarter and goals from Eoin Conway, the excellent Dalton and Cillian Broderick left them 4-8 to 2-9 ahead at the three quarter point.

That was a five-point lead but Tullaroan’s response was to reel off 1-7 without response to lead by five themselves.

Finally, it looked as if they would go on to secure a comfortable win but Fr O’Neill’s had other ideas, dominating the closing minutes to tie it up in the 62nd minute before the skipper stepped in to win it for Tullaroan.

Tullaroan scorers: Shane Walsh 0-10 (0-4f, 0-1 65), Martin Keoghan 2-1, Peter Walsh 1-2, John Walton and Tommy Walsh 0-2 each, Bill Gaffney and Padraig Walsh 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neill’s scorers: Declan Dalton 2-4 (0-2f, 0-1 65), Eoin Conway 1-1, Cillian Broderick and Jason Hankard 1-0 each, Paudie McMahon and Kevin O’Sullivan 0-2 each, Rob Cullinane, Sean O’Connor and Thomas Millerick 0-1 each.

TULLAROAN

1. Paul Buggy

2. Diarmuid Doheny

3. Tommy Walsh (Village)

4. Stephen Maher

7. Jack Keoghan

6. Padraig Walsh

5. Martin Walsh

8. Tomas Dunne

9. Mark WAlsh

10. Bill Gaffney

11. Martin Keoghan

12. John Walton

15. Shane Walsh (Captain)

14. Tommy Walsh (Mountgale)

13. Peter Walsh

Subs:

18. Ken Coogan for Dunne (40)

21. Adam Tallis for M Walsh (44)

FR O’NEILL’S

1. Colin Sloane

3. Podge Butler

4. Ger Millerick

2. Mike Millerick

7. Thomas Millerick

6. Dan Harrington (Captain)

5. John Barry

8. Joe Millerick

9. Kevin O’Sullivan

11. Rob Cullinane

12. Paudie McMahon

13. Eoin Conway

10. Liam O’Driscoll

14. Declan Dalton

15. Cillian Broderick

Subs:

17. Jason Hankard for Conway (50)

19. Sean O’Connor for Barry (54)

21. Eoin Motherway for Broderick (57)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).