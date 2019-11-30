This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny clubs scoop Leinster hurling titles in high-scoring affairs

Conahy Shamrocks and Tullaroan both prevailed in their respective deciders.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 7:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,433 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913381

THERE WERE SMILES all round in Kilkenny today as the Conahy Shamrocks and Tullaroan clubs clinched provincial hurling titles.

Conahy Shamrocks overcame Wexford’s Ballygarrett Realt na Mara in the Leinster junior decider while Tullaroan defeated Seir Kieran of Offally to claim the intermediate crown.

Conahy Shamrocks 4-13 Ballygarret Realt Na Mara 3-12 – Leinster JHC Final

Conahy Shamrocks picked up their second Leinster junior crown with a dramatic four-point win over Ballygarrett Realt na Mara in Enniscorthy. 

Goals from John Mullan, Tom Phelan and a brace from James Bergin sent them on their way to a 4-9 to 0-5 half-time lead, but their Wexford opponents rallied in the second half.

Eoin Corcoran, Jack Hobbs and Shane Quinn all found the back of the net for Ballygarrett to cut the deficit to four, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Conahy Shamrocks from achieving Leinster success again.

Tullaroan 2-25 Seir Kieran 2-13 – Leinster IHC Final

It was much more straight-forward for Tullaroan who inflicted a 12-point defeat on Seir Kieran in the Leinster intermediate final.

Captain Shane Walsh posted 2-13 to help steer Tullaroan to victory, while former Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh helped himself to two points as part of a comprehensive win.

Joe Bergin was the top-scorer for Seir Kieran, hitting 1-6 throughout, but the Offaly side were ultimately overpowered by the Kilkenny champions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie