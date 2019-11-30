Kilkenny clubs scoop Leinster hurling titles in high-scoring affairs

THERE WERE SMILES all round in Kilkenny today as the Conahy Shamrocks and Tullaroan clubs clinched provincial hurling titles.

Conahy Shamrocks overcame Wexford’s Ballygarrett Realt na Mara in the Leinster junior decider while Tullaroan defeated Seir Kieran of Offally to claim the intermediate crown.

Conahy Shamrocks 4-13 Ballygarret Realt Na Mara 3-12 – Leinster JHC Final

Conahy Shamrocks picked up their second Leinster junior crown with a dramatic four-point win over Ballygarrett Realt na Mara in Enniscorthy.

Goals from John Mullan, Tom Phelan and a brace from James Bergin sent them on their way to a 4-9 to 0-5 half-time lead, but their Wexford opponents rallied in the second half.

James Bergin (captain ) receiving the cup on behalf of Conahy Shamrocks Leinster Junior Champions 2019 great win well done to all pic.twitter.com/R5Sjpz5UVa — Conahy Shamrocks (@ConahyShamrocks) November 30, 2019

Eoin Corcoran, Jack Hobbs and Shane Quinn all found the back of the net for Ballygarrett to cut the deficit to four, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Conahy Shamrocks from achieving Leinster success again.

Tullaroan 2-25 Seir Kieran 2-13 – Leinster IHC Final

It was much more straight-forward for Tullaroan who inflicted a 12-point defeat on Seir Kieran in the Leinster intermediate final.

Captain Shane Walsh posted 2-13 to help steer Tullaroan to victory, while former Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh helped himself to two points as part of a comprehensive win.

Joe Bergin was the top-scorer for Seir Kieran, hitting 1-6 throughout, but the Offaly side were ultimately overpowered by the Kilkenny champions.

