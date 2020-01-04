Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh hits the net twice as Tullaroan reach All-Ireland intermediate final

TULLAROAN WILL FACE Fr O’Neills in the AIB All-Ireland intermediate hurling club championship final after they saw off Antrim’s Naomh Eanna at Parnell Park.

A goal from former Kilkenny star Tommy Walsh in either half helped his side to a 3-20 to 1-14 victory.

Tullaroan led by 1-11 to 0-6 at the interval and they coasted to a 15-point winning margin in the second period.

Meanwhile, Conahy Shamrocks of Kilkenny made the All-Ireland junior hurling decider after beating Antrim side Eoghan Rua by 3-18 to 1-12.

Conahy supporters very happy after a great win today pic.twitter.com/r1vsKfcWnk — Conahy Shamrocks (@ConahyShamrocks) January 4, 2020

