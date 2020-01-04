This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh hits the net twice as Tullaroan reach All-Ireland intermediate final

Fellow Kilkenny club Conahy Shamrocks also beat Antrim opposition to reach the junior decider.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 6:28 PM
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 6:28 PM
https://the42.ie/4953836
Tullaroan's Tommy Walsh.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Tullaroan's Tommy Walsh.
Tullaroan's Tommy Walsh.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

TULLAROAN WILL FACE Fr O’Neills in the AIB All-Ireland intermediate hurling club championship final after they saw off Antrim’s Naomh Eanna at Parnell Park.

A goal from former Kilkenny star Tommy Walsh in either half helped his side to a 3-20 to 1-14 victory. 

Tullaroan led by 1-11 to 0-6 at the interval and they coasted to a 15-point winning margin in the second period. 

Meanwhile, Conahy Shamrocks of Kilkenny made the All-Ireland junior hurling decider after beating Antrim side Eoghan Rua by 3-18 to 1-12. 

