This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turkish footballer accused of in-game razor blade attack gets reprieve

Mansur Calar was originally banned for life owing to the alleged incident.

By AFP Friday 29 Mar 2019, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,749 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4567122
A screenshot of the incident.
A screenshot of the incident.
A screenshot of the incident.

A TURKISH FOOTBALLER banned for life after being accused of slashing rival players with a razor during a match had his punishment reduced to a 20-game suspension, authorities said on Thursday.

The attacks that shocked football-mad Turkey were during a third division match between local squads Sakaryaspor and Amedspor, based in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir.

The player, Mansur Calar, was banned for life on 7 March, but the Turkish Football Federation on Thursday said a disciplinary committee reduced that to a 20-match ban and a fine of around €4,000.

It did not give any reason for the change which came after the player had appealed. Calar still faces a judicial proceeding.

Video footage from the game purportedly shows the footballer holding what appears to be a razor blade, filmed when the teams lined up.

Four men lodging complaints that they suffered cuts. One of them, Ferhat Yazgan, posted pictures of his scarred neck on his Instagram account.

Sakaryaspor said there had been a “climate of war” during the game, while Calar’s Amedspor denied there had been any slashing or intimidation. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    Carbery returns and O'Donoghue earns start as Munster name side for Edinburgh
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'Van Gaal's football was the worst I've seen' - Neville slams ex-United boss for Solskjaer jibe
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    5 challenges facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager
    5 challenges facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager
    Darts legend Van Barneveld performs 180 on retirement decision
    15 games that will decide the Premier League title race

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie