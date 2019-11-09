This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schwab pulls clear in Turkey title tussle as Lowry struggles

It wasn’t a great day for the Irish in Antalya.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 3:58 PM
Matthias Schwab moved further clear in the third round on Saturday.
MATTHIAS SCHWAB INCREASED his Turkish Airlines Open lead to three shots as Patrick Reed, Tyrrell Hatton and Benjamin Hebert surged into contention.

Shane Lowry posted a disappointing 75 to finish four-under overall.

Pádraig Harrington carded a 74 to sit in a tie for 62nd on one under par, meanwhile.

Schwab – seeking a maiden European Tour win – slept on a one-stroke advantage over Danny Willett, Ross Fisher, Thomas Detry and Alex Noren, but only Fisher could cling to the Austrian’s coattails in Antalya today.

Indeed, while Schwab – who eagled the first and birdied the last, just as he had on Friday – carded a composed 66, Detry signed for a 73 as Willett and Noren each hit 74.

Fisher’s 68 puts him in a five-man chasing group that includes Hatton and 2018 Masters champion Reed, who both went round in 65, while Frenchman Hebert went one better in the joint-best round of the day.

Heading into Sunday on 18 under par and with some big names on his trail, Schwab has no intention to alter his aggressive approach. 

“The game plan is going to be the same as it’s been the last three days,” said the 24-year-old, who has secured nine top-10 finishes this season.

“The course is gettable and there are a lot of birdies out there so I’ll just stay aggressive because pars won’t be enough.”

Justin Rose saw his bid for a third consecutive win at the tournament stymied by a one-over-par 73, while fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after failing to complete the fourth hole – his 13th having started on the back nine – after making multiple visits to the water.

