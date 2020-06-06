Turlough O'Brien steps down as Carlow football manager

TURLOUGH O’BRIEN HAS stood down as manager of Carlow’s senior footballers, the county board have announced.

This was set to be O’Brien’s final year in charge but he has brought the decision forward to facilitate a smooth transition into next year, with the delayed 2020 Championship likely to conclude close to the beginning of the 2021 National League.

O’Brien sent six years in charge of Carlow, and in 2018 guided them to promotion from Division Four for the first time in 33 years. Carlow then shocked Kildare in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Championship, a first Championship win over the Lilywhites since 1953.

A four-point loss to Laois in the semi-finals cost them a place in the final against Dublin.

“We will never forget the special days in 2017 and 2018, particularly those sweltering evenings in Netwatch Cullen Park, when we took on some of the best the country has to offer under O’Brien’s stewardship”, read a county board statement.

“The most memorable of all however, must be that famous afternoon in Tullamore when the Manager led our team to a famous Championship victory over Kildare en route to the Leinster semi-final.

“The absolute professionalism, utter dedication & unbridled passion which Turlough brought to the Carlow Senior Football set up over the past six years, alongside his various backroom staff, has undoubtedly elevated Carlow’s Football status to new heights.

“We take this opportunity to thank him unreservedly for all he has done during his tenure and we wish him every success and happiness for the future. He truly embodies the spirit of ‘CarlowRising’, fíor Ghael Cheatharlach gan dabht.

“Beir bua agus beannacht Turlough.”