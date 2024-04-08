Turner's Cross closed indefinitely in major setback to Cork City

THE MUNSTER FOOTBALL Association have tonight announced the indefinite closure of Turners Cross to allow for repairs to the pitch surface.

The news from the owners of the Cork stadium is a major setback to the Cork City men’s and women’s teams, as both now face major uncertainty over where they will play upcoming games.

The announcement came in the wake of Cork City’s 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at the venue last Friday in the League of Ireland First Division.

Advertisement

The Munster FA stated in the aftermath of that match ‘extensive areas of the pitch have been severely damaged’ and they have now made the decision after consulting with pitch contractors.

No date has been revealed for the reopening of the Cork stadium, but the Munster FA are hopeful it will be ‘as soon as possible.’

The Cork City men’s team, currently three points clear at the top of the League of Ireland First Division, are away to UCD in their next fixture this Friday, before successive home games against Longford Town on Friday 19 April and against Finn Harps on Friday 26 April. It is now unclear where those games will take place.

The Cork City women’s side are due to host DLR Waves this Saturday 13 April and have another home fixture pencilled in for Saturday 4 May against Treaty United.

The Munster FA statement in full reads:

“Following a meeting of the Munster Football Association Executive it has been decided that Turners Cross will be closed indefinitely.

“Unfortunately we have had to make this decision in conjunction with and on the advice of our pitch contractors following the League Of Ireland fixture that took place on Friday night last where extensive areas of the pitch have been severely damaged.

“We wish to ensure all affected parties that while there is a period of extensive works needed we endeavour to have the Turners Cross Pitch restored and playable as soon as possible.”