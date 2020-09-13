This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
'That was f***ing stupid' - Tuscan Grand Prix red flagged after four-car pile-up

The drivers involved walked away unscathed but Romain Grosjean was furious.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,667 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5203735
Haas driver Romain Grosjean (left) and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen go off the track.
Image: Luca Bruno
Haas driver Romain Grosjean (left) and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen go off the track.
Haas driver Romain Grosjean (left) and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen go off the track.
Image: Luca Bruno

THE TUSCAN GRAND Prix was red flagged after a dramatic four-car pile-up on the seventh lap at Mugello.

The unusual accident was sparked after Antonio Giovinazzi crashed into the back of Williams driver Nicholas Latifi at the restart following a safety car period.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz then hit Giovinazzi sending the Alfa Romeo driver temporarily into the air.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was also caught up in the accident with all four cars sent into the barriers.

The drivers involved walked away unscathed but Romain Grosjean was furious with leader Valtteri Bottas for driving too slowly at the restart.

That was f****** stupid from whoever was at the front,” the Frenchman yelled over the radio. “They want to kill us or what? This is the worst thing I have ever seen.”

Bottas had assumed the lead from pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton after the world champion made a poor start.

The safety car was issued after just two corners when Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, last week’s surprise winner at the Italian Grand Prix, ended up in the gravel.

It meant that by the end of lap nine, six drivers had retired from the race with the red flags out for the second grand prix in as many weeks. Formula One is racing in Mugello for the first time to mark Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

