Here's the TV coverage for the opening weekends of the 2021 GAA leagues

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their upcoming GAA Allianz League coverage, with 25 games live and exclusive across May and June.
This comes after eir sport also outlined their schedule, with 11 games to come featuring 13 counties across six football and five hurling clashes.
TG4 will show at least four live games every weekend, with one game on the Irish language station every Saturday and three games every Sunday — generally, three will be live on TG4, with a third available to watch live on the TG4 Player App, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.
The coverage begins on the weekend of 8 May, with full focus on the Allianz Hurling League. The four matches to be shown are Westmeath v Galway, Wexford v Laois, Cork v Waterford [all live on TG4] and Antrim v Clare [live on app, with deferred coverage later].
eir’s kicks off with the highly-anticipated hurling clash of Division 1 and All-Ireland champions Limerick against 2019 Liam McCarthy winners Tipperary, with Dublin and Kilkenny also doing battle on the same day.
With football underway the following weekend, TG4′s Saturday game is the Ulster derby of Tyrone and Donegal, while another standout football fixture available on the channel is the meeting of Division 1 league champions Kerry and six-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin in Thurles on Sunday, 23 May.
The full list of coverage is below, as GAA Beo continues to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4; presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill — joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week — and produced by Nemeton TV.
TG4 have also announced that GAA Beo’s coverage will have “unique features” such as picture-in-picture replays to ensure viewers never miss a second of the live action, along with live behind-the-goal angles for puck-outs and kick-outs.
The series will also bring the players’ stories closer to the viewers, with features on leading hurlers and footballers such as Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Donegal’s Ryan McHugh to come.
In addition to live coverage, GAA 2021 — TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show — returns on Monday 10 May at 8pm.
“TG4 is delighted to announce the return of the Allianz Leagues to our screens for 2021,” Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said.
“While we are bringing you all the action, we will also be working tirelessly alongside our partners in the GAA and with those in different playing grounds across the island to ensure a safe environment for all involved.
“TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are so pleased to able to continue doing so during these challenging times.”
Allianz Leagues coverage on TG4 and eir sport
8 May
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Westmeath v Galway, 2pm, live on TG4
Limerick v Tipperary, 5.30pm, live on eir sport
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Dublin v Kilkenny, 3.30pm, live on eir sport
9 May
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Wexford v Laois, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Cork v Waterford, 3.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Antrim v Clare, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4
15 May
Allianz Football League Division 1 North
Tyrone v Donegal, 5pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League Division 1 South
Kerry v Galway, 3pm, live on eir sport
Allianz Football League Division 2 South
Cork v Kildare, 3.30pm live on eir sport
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Tipperary v Cork, 7.30pm, live on eir sport
16 May
Allianz Football League Division 1 South
Roscommon v Dublin, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Galway v Limerick, 3.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League Division 1 North
Monaghan v Armagh, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4
22 May
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Tipperary v Galway, 1.30pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League Division 1 North
Donegal v Monaghan, 5pm, live on eir sport
Armagh v Tyrone, 7pm, live on eir sport
Allianz Football League Division 2 North
Westmeath v Mayo, 3pm, live on eir sport
23 May
Allianz Football League Division 1 South
Dublin v Kerry, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Waterford v Limerick, 3.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Kilkenny v Wexford, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4
29 May
Allianz Football League Division 3 North
Match TBC, 3pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League, Division 1 North
Armagh v Donegal, 7.3opm, live on eir sport
30 May
Allianz Football League Division 2
Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League Division 1 South
Match TBC, 3.45pm, live on TG4
Match TBC, 3.45pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4
5 June
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Limerick v Cork, 7.15pm live on eir sport
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Dublin v Clare, 5.15pm, live on eir sport
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Antrim v Wexford, 3pm, live on TG4
6 June
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B
Kilkenny v Laois, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Galway v Waterford, 3.45pm, live on TG4
Westmeath v Tipperary, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4
12 June
Allianz Football League Division 1/2 semi-finals
Match TBC, live on TG4
Match TBC, live on TG4
13 June
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Football League Division 1/2 semi-finals
Match TBC, 2.45pm, live on TG4
Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A
Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4.
The full Allianz League schedule is available on the GAA website and can be downloaded as a PDF file.
