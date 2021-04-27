Here's the TV coverage for the opening weekends of the 2021 GAA leagues

There's some big games on the way.

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their upcoming GAA Allianz League coverage, with 25 games live and exclusive across May and June.

This comes after eir sport also outlined their schedule, with 11 games to come featuring 13 counties across six football and five hurling clashes.

TG4 will show at least four live games every weekend, with one game on the Irish language station every Saturday and three games every Sunday — generally, three will be live on TG4, with a third available to watch live on the TG4 Player App, in addition to deferred full coverage of the game on TG4 later that day.

The coverage begins on the weekend of 8 May, with full focus on the Allianz Hurling League. The four matches to be shown are Westmeath v Galway, Wexford v Laois, Cork v Waterford [all live on TG4] and Antrim v Clare [live on app, with deferred coverage later].

eir’s kicks off with the highly-anticipated hurling clash of Division 1 and All-Ireland champions Limerick against 2019 Liam McCarthy winners Tipperary, with Dublin and Kilkenny also doing battle on the same day.

With football underway the following weekend, TG4′s Saturday game is the Ulster derby of Tyrone and Donegal, while another standout football fixture available on the channel is the meeting of Division 1 league champions Kerry and six-in-a-row All-Ireland winners Dublin in Thurles on Sunday, 23 May.

The full list of coverage is below, as GAA Beo continues to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of GAA on TG4; presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill — joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators each week — and produced by Nemeton TV.

TG4 have also announced that GAA Beo’s coverage will have “unique features” such as picture-in-picture replays to ensure viewers never miss a second of the live action, along with live behind-the-goal angles for puck-outs and kick-outs.

The series will also bring the players’ stories closer to the viewers, with features on leading hurlers and footballers such as Waterford’s Jamie Barron and Donegal’s Ryan McHugh to come.

TG4 commentator Brian Tyers and presenter Micheal O Domhnaill. Source: TG4.

In addition to live coverage, GAA 2021 — TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show — returns on Monday 10 May at 8pm.

“TG4 is delighted to announce the return of the Allianz Leagues to our screens for 2021,” Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said.

“While we are bringing you all the action, we will also be working tirelessly alongside our partners in the GAA and with those in different playing grounds across the island to ensure a safe environment for all involved.

“TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are so pleased to able to continue doing so during these challenging times.”

Allianz Leagues coverage on TG4 and eir sport

8 May

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Westmeath v Galway, 2pm, live on TG4

Limerick v Tipperary, 5.30pm, live on eir sport

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Dublin v Kilkenny, 3.30pm, live on eir sport

9 May

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Wexford v Laois, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Cork v Waterford, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Antrim v Clare, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

15 May

Allianz Football League Division 1 North

Tyrone v Donegal, 5pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1 South

Kerry v Galway, 3pm, live on eir sport

Allianz Football League Division 2 South

Cork v Kildare, 3.30pm live on eir sport

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Tipperary v Cork, 7.30pm, live on eir sport

Kerry were Division 1 football champions last year. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

16 May

Allianz Football League Division 1 South

Roscommon v Dublin, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Galway v Limerick, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1 North

Monaghan v Armagh, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

22 May

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Tipperary v Galway, 1.30pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1 North

Donegal v Monaghan, 5pm, live on eir sport

Armagh v Tyrone, 7pm, live on eir sport

Allianz Football League Division 2 North

Westmeath v Mayo, 3pm, live on eir sport

23 May

Allianz Football League Division 1 South

Dublin v Kerry, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Waterford v Limerick, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Kilkenny v Wexford, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

29 May

Allianz Football League Division 3 North

Match TBC, 3pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League, Division 1 North

Armagh v Donegal, 7.3opm, live on eir sport

30 May

Allianz Football League Division 2

Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1 South

Match TBC, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Match TBC, 3.45pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

And Limerick won the Division 1 hurling league. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5 June

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Limerick v Cork, 7.15pm live on eir sport

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Dublin v Clare, 5.15pm, live on eir sport

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Antrim v Wexford, 3pm, live on TG4

6 June

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B

Kilkenny v Laois, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Galway v Waterford, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Westmeath v Tipperary, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

12 June

Allianz Football League Division 1/2 semi-finals

Match TBC, live on TG4

Match TBC, live on TG4

13 June

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1/2 semi-finals

Match TBC, 2.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A

Match TBC, 1.45pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4.

The full Allianz League schedule is available on the GAA website and can be downloaded as a PDF file.