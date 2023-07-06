TV details confirmed for Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures

THE BROADCAST DETAILS for Ireland’s World Cup warm-up fixtures have been confirmed, with RTÉ set to provide live coverage of all three games.

Andy Farrell’s side take on Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin before playing Samoa in Bayonne (August 26th) ahead of their Rugby World Cup Pool B opener against Romania in September.

Advertisement

☀️ Big Summer of rugby incoming 🏉



The #SummerNationsSeries begins on July 29th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CcGKWtiaBD — Summer Nations Series (@autumnnations) July 6, 2023

RTÉ will cover Ireland’s games live with Premier Sports hosting the other Summer Nations Series fixtures across a busy month, with the Six Nations teams featuring in games against South Africa, Australia, Japan, Georgia, Romania, Fiji, and Samoa.

The Summer Nations Series kicks off on Saturday, 29 July when Scotland host Italy at Murrayfield, and runs until Sunday 27 August, when World Cup hosts France welcome Australia to the Stade de France.

In the UK, Prime Video will show all fifteen games.

Ireland Summer Nations Series fixtures:

Saturday 5 August, Ireland v Italy – Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday 19 August, Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Saturday 26 August, Ireland v Samoa, Stade Jean-Dauger, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!