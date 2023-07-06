Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Ireland will play two warm-up fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.
# On the box
TV details confirmed for Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures
RTÉ will provide live coverage of Ireland’s three August fixtures, with Premier Sports hosting the other Summer Nations Series games.
1.2k
0
55 minutes ago

THE BROADCAST DETAILS for Ireland’s World Cup warm-up fixtures have been confirmed, with RTÉ set to provide live coverage of all three games.

Andy Farrell’s side take on Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin before playing Samoa in Bayonne (August 26th) ahead of their Rugby World Cup Pool B opener against Romania in September.

RTÉ will cover Ireland’s games live with Premier Sports hosting the other Summer Nations Series fixtures across a busy month, with the Six Nations teams featuring in games against South Africa, Australia, Japan, Georgia, Romania, Fiji, and Samoa.

The Summer Nations Series kicks off on Saturday, 29 July when Scotland host Italy at Murrayfield, and runs until Sunday 27 August, when World Cup hosts France welcome Australia to the Stade de France.

In the UK, Prime Video will show all fifteen games.

Ireland Summer Nations Series fixtures: 

  • Saturday 5 August, Ireland v Italy – Aviva Stadium, 8pm
  • Saturday 19 August, Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm
  • Saturday 26 August, Ireland v Samoa, Stade Jean-Dauger, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time 

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     