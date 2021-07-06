Here are the 11 championship games live on TV and GAA GO this week

Sky Sports cameras are in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.

SEVEN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games are on the agenda this weekend including provincial football action in Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

Sky Sports are live from Thurles and Omagh on Saturday for football semi-finals, while RTÉ Sunday Game after covering matches in Castlebar and Ballybofey.

TG4 have an opening round tie from Ennis on Friday night as the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship commences.

On Saturday, the station’s cameras are in Portlaoise and Kilkenny as the respective All-Ireland minor and U20 hurling finals are held.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

7.30pm: Kerry v Galway – TG4 – All-Ireland Ladies SFC.

Saturday

2.30pm: Antrim v Laois – GAA GO - All-Ireland SHC.

3pm: Limerick v Cork – GAA GO – Munster SFC.

3pm: Meath v Derry – Spórt TG4 app – All-Ireland MFC.

4.30pm: Tyrone v Cavan – Sky Sports – Ulster SFC.

5pm: Kilkenny v Galway – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC final.

7pm: Tipperary v Kerry – Sky Sports – Munster SFC.

7.15pm: Dublin v Cork – TG4 – All-Ireland U20HC final.

Sunday

2pm: Mayo v Leitrim – RTÉ 2 – Connacht SFC.

2.30pm: Roscommon v Kerry – Spórt TG4 app – All-Ireland MFC.

4pm: Donegal v Derry – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI – Ulster SFC.

