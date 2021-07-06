Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Here are the 11 championship games live on TV and GAA GO this week

The 2020 All-Ireland U20 and minor hurling finals are also scheduled to take place.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,356 Views 0 Comments
Sky Sports cameras are in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
SEVEN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games are on the agenda this weekend including provincial football action in Munster, Connacht and Ulster. 

Sky Sports are live from Thurles and Omagh on Saturday for football semi-finals, while RTÉ Sunday Game after covering matches in Castlebar and Ballybofey. 

TG4 have an opening round tie from Ennis on Friday night as the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship commences.

On Saturday, the station’s cameras are in Portlaoise and Kilkenny as the respective All-Ireland minor and U20 hurling finals are held.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Friday

  • 7.30pm: Kerry v Galway – TG4 – All-Ireland Ladies SFC.

Saturday

  • 2.30pm: Antrim v Laois – GAA GO -  All-Ireland SHC.
  • 3pm: Limerick v Cork – GAA GO – Munster SFC.
  • 3pm: Meath v Derry – Spórt TG4 app – All-Ireland MFC.
  • 4.30pm: Tyrone v Cavan – Sky Sports – Ulster SFC.
  • 5pm: Kilkenny v Galway – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC final.
  • 7pm: Tipperary v Kerry – Sky Sports – Munster SFC.
  • 7.15pm: Dublin v Cork – TG4 – All-Ireland U20HC final.

Sunday

  • 2pm: Mayo v Leitrim – RTÉ 2 – Connacht SFC.
  • 2.30pm: Roscommon v Kerry – Spórt TG4 app – All-Ireland MFC.
  • 4pm: Donegal v Derry – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI – Ulster SFC.

