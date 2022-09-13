Dublin, Donegal and Kilkenny games live on TV this weekend as RTÉ coverage resumes

ACTION FROM THE Dublin, Donegal and Kilkenny senior club championships will be shown live on TV this weekend.
As well as TG4′s continued coverage on Sunday afternoons, the resumption of RTÉ’s GAA coverage takes place on Saturday evening with their opening club games of this autumn.
Two Dublin senior football quarter-finals will be live from Parnell Park on RTÉ 2.
Then on Sunday, TG4′s cameras will be in Letterkenny for Donegal senior football quarter-final action and in Nowlan Park for the Kilkenny senior hurling championship opener.
County stars like Jonny Cooper, Cormac Costello, Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan, Michael Murphy, Ciarán Thompson, Eoin Cody and Eoin Murphy are all set to be action.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Saturday
Dublin senior football quarter-finals
- Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park, 5.15pm.
- Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, Parnell Park, 7pm.
Sunday
Donegal senior football quarter-final
- Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2.30pm.
Kilkenny senior hurling first round
- Ballyhale Shamrocks v Glenmore, Nowlan Park, 4.15pm.
