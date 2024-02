10 games live on TV and streaming: here's this week's GAA fixture schedule

ROUND 2 OF the GAA hurling league takes centre stage next weekend, with live TV coverage of six games.

Division 1 ties in Wexford Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Walsh Park and Semple Stadium are all being broadcast live.

With a break weekend in football after two rounds of football league action, hurling commands the spotlight, while there are also senior schools finals around the various provinces.

There’s also some major third-level games midweek with the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and the Sigerson Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday 7 February

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Mary Immaculate College Limerick v TUS MidWest, MICL Grounds, 2pm.

SETU Waterford v SETU Carlow, SETU Waterford Arena, Carriganore, 6.30pm - HEC YouTube.



University of Galway v MTU Cork, Dangan, 7pm.

UL v UCC, UL, 8pm - HEC YouTube.

Leinster Corn Uí Dhúill SAHC final

Kilkenny CBS v St Kieran’s College, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30pm.

Thursday 8 February

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-finals

UCD v UL, SETU Carlow, 6.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Ulster University v Maynooth University, Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Saturday 10 February



Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Wexford v Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm - TG4.

Cork v Kilkenny, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2A

Down v Kerry, Ballycran, 1pm - BBC iPlayer.



Division 2B

Donegal v Derry, Letterkenny, 2.30pm.

Division 3A

Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

Division 3B

Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm.

Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí SAFC final

Tralee CBS v Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1.30pm.

Leinster Br. Bosco Cup SAFC final

Coláiste Choilm Tullamore v Naas CBS, Venue TBC, 1pm.

Sunday 11 February

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 1.45pm - TG4.

Division 1B

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.45pm - TG4 player (TV deferred 5.35pm).

Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Tipperary v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 2A

Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm.

Kildare v Laois, Manguard Park, 2pm.

Division 2B

London v Wicklow, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Tyrone v Roscommon, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 2pm.

Division 3A

Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 1pm.

Armagh v Sligo, Crossmaglen, 2pm.

Connacht SAFC Schools final

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Galway) v St Gerald’s College (Castlebar), Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, 2pm.

Ulster MacRory Cup SAFC final