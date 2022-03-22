Five GAA league games live in next weekend's TV schedule

FIVE GAA LEAGUE games will be shown live as part of next weekend’s broadcast schedule.

The hurling league semi-finals and the last round of the football league take centre stage with TG4 showing the relevant matches.

The action begins with the Offaly v Antrim relegation play-off in hurling on TG4′s YouTube channel, followed by the TV broadcast on the station of Cork against Kilkenny that night in the first of the league semi-finals.

The second semi-final is live on Sunday afternoon as Wexford play Waterford. Before that TG4 have two games which have major relegation consequences, Dublin v Monaghan is live on TV with the Offaly v Cork game live on the TG4 app.

The TV coverage will also feature pictures from Donegal v Armagh and Mayo v Kildare with vision updates from both games, while there will be score updates from the last of the Division 1 ties, Kerry against Tyrone.

Here’s the schedule of what’s in store:

Saturday

3pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Antrim v Offaly – Division 1 hurling league relegation play-off.

7.15pm: TG4 – Cork v Kilkenny – Division 1 hurling league semi-final.

Sunday

1.45pm: TG4 – Monaghan v Dublin – Division 1 football league.

2pm: TG4 app – Offaly v Cork – Division 2 football league…(deferred coverage at 5.30pm on TG4).

3.45pm: TG4 – Wexford v Waterford – Division 1 hurling league semi-final.

