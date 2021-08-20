Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Source: PA Images/Inpho.

A HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED ALL-IRELAND senior hurling final, a full Premier League programme, and much, much more.

It’s another jam-packed one. Here’s what’s to come:

Friday

10.30am: Western Bulldogs face Port Adelaide in AFL action on BT Sport 1

1.30pm: There’s live racing from Ebor Festival in York on UTV.

11am: Coverage from the Women’s Open continues on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf. Keep an eye on Leona Maguire, in particular.

11.50am: All the Stage 7 action from La Vuelta is on Eurosport

12pm: Click the red button on Sky Sports Golf for The Northern Trust and the Czech Masters. International Raceday Live is on Sky Racing at the same time, with the focus switching Stateside at 8.30pm this evening.

12.45pm: There’s snooker on ITV 4 in the British Open, with an evening session to follow and the same format to come on the same channel through the weekend.

3.45pm: West Indies and Pakistan do battle in their 2nd Test, Day 1 on BT Sport 1.

6pm: The Northern Trust continues on Sky Sports Golf right up until 11pm.

7pm: Chicago Cups welcome Kansas City Royals to Wrigley Field on BT Sport 3 to kick off their full programme of MLB coverage.

7.45pm: Dundalk v Drogheda United, Waterford v Longford Town on LOI TV. Bristol City and Swansea City face off in the Championship on Sky Sports Football, with PSG v Brest duelling in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2. There’s also rugby league action on Sky Sports Arena – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – with more to follow through the weekend.



Dundalk star Patrick McEleney. Source: Rico Brouwer/INPHO

8pm: Finn Harps v St Pat’s on LOI TV, with plenty of First Division action also down for decision and available to watch on the platform. Elsewhere, it’s Real Betis v Cadiz FC on LaLiga TV and FreeSports.

11pm: There’s MMA Virgin Media Sport from 11pm (Cheick Kongo v Sergei Kharitonov).

Saturday

1am: The focus turns to NFL on Sky Sports Main Event – and Action: Chiefs @ Cardinals, while it’s time for WWE Friday Night Smackdown on BT Sport 1.



3.35am: Another busy weekend of MLS action kicks off with LA Galaxy v San Jose on FreeSports.

10.55am: Celtic women – home of Izzy Atkinson and Tyler Toland – face Minsk in the Champions League qualifiers, with coverage on Premier Sports 1. Earlier, on FreeSports, it’s Yokohoma F Marinos v Vegalta Sendai in the J1 League.

11am: Coverage from the Women’s Open continues on Sky Sports Golf.

12.3opm: One of the big Premier League clashes of the weekend as Liverpool face Burnley on BT Sport 1. On Sky, meanwhile, the focus is on QPR v Barnsley in the Championship.



Meanwhile, Click the red button on Sky Sports Golf for the Czech Masters and later, The Northern Trust. Raceday Live is on Sky Racing at the same time.

12.45pm: It’s Meath v Sligo in the All-Ireland minor football semi-final on TG4.



1.30pm: Live racing from Ebor Festival in York on UTV.

1.35pm: Eurosport brings you the latest from Stage 8 of La Vuelta.

2pm: Women’s National League on LOI TV: Bohemians v Treaty United, Galway v Cork City and Shelbourne v Athlone Town, followed by DLR Waves v Wexford Youths at 4pm. In ladies football, Cavan and Tyrone’s senior relegation play-off is on the LGFA’s dedicated portal, with a plenty more on through the weekend.

2.30pm: TG4 are showing the other All-Ireland minor football semi-final between Cork and Tyrone.

Cork beat Limerick in the Munster final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

3pm: Your Premier League 3pm kick-offs see Leeds and Everton doing battle on Premier Sports 1. Also on: Aston Villa v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Brentford, Man City v Norwich.

3.45pm: The second day of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan BT on Sport 3

4.05pm: Sky Sports Action carries rugby coverage of Argentina and South Africa.

5pm: Camogie takes centre stage in Gaelic games, with All-Ireland champions Kilkenny and Wexford doing battle in the quarter-final. Live coverage from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on RTÉ 2.

Serie A returns on BT Sport 1 at the same time with Inter Milan and Genoa going head-to-head. Verona-Sassuolo follows at 5.30pm on BT Sport 2.

5.30pm: Brighton face Watford on Sky Sports Premier League, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach locking horns in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.

5.55pm: Portuguese football action on FreeSports; Benfica v Gil Vicente first, with Sporting Lisbon v B-SAD to follow at 8.25pm.

6.30pm: La Liga TV’s extensive coverage continues with Granada-Valencia, as does Sky Sports Golf’s with The Northern Trust.

6.45pm: Tipperary face Waterford in the other camogie quarter-final at the Páirc, stick with RTÉ 2 for this one.

7.15pm: Cork are going for the underage hurling double – and treble on Sunday – in the All-Ireland minor championship final against Galway, live on TG4.

7.30pm: On the continent for the football again witb Torino v Atalanta on BT Sport 1, and Empoli v Lazio 15 minutes later on BT Sport Extra 1.

7.45pm: Watch Sligo Rovers and Derry City on LOI TV, while in Ligue 1, defending champions Lille travel to Saint-Etienne, with the game live on BT Sport 2.

9pm: In Spain, it’s Athletic Club v Barcelona on La Liga TV.

10.30pm: Match of the Day is on BBC One. The live football action at this time comes in the MLS with Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders on Sky Sports Football amd Main Event.

There's plenty of football on this weekend. Source: PA

Sunday

1am: A busy time on Saturday night / Sunday morning. There’s football, car racing and UFC all available.

So, New York Red Bulls v New York City in MLS on Sky Sports Football and Mix, with Philadelphia v Montreal on Premier Sports 1, DC United v Atlanta on Premier Sports 2, and New England v Cincinnati on FreeSports. Live Indycar on Sky Sports F1, and UFC Fight Night (Kelvin Gastelum v Jared Cannonier) on BT Sport 1.



2am: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas do battle for the WBA ‘super’ welterweight tltle in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports Action.

3.05am: More MLS action on FreeSports as Vancouver and Los Angeles FC lock horns.

12pm: There’s a Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event and Football in Dundee against Hibernian.

Elsewhere, it’s the final day of coverage from the Women’s Open on Sky Sports Golf. Click the red button for the Czech Masters – also on Mix – and later, The Northern Trust. Raceday Live is on Sky Racing at the same time.

12pm: Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1: Lyon v Clermont.

2pm: Manchester United travel to Southampton, hoping to continue their bright start to the season, on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with Wolves and Spurs kicking off at the same time. On BT Sport 1, it’s Bordeaux v Angers.



3.30pm: The biggest day in the hurling calendar as Limerick and Cork face off in the All-Ireland SFC final, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena.

Limerick are the reigning champions. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3.45pm: Racing on ITV4 with the Sunday Series from Sandowm Park.

4pm: Real Sociedad face Rayo Vallecano onLa Liga TV, and Rennes against Nantes on ESPN.

4.20pm: To Germany, and Sky Sports Football next for the meeting of Bayern Munich and FC Koln.

4.30pm: The big one on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea.

5.15pm: Udinese face Juventus in Serie A on BT Sport 1, with Bologna and Salernitana doing battle 15 minutes later on BT Sport Extra 1.

6pm: Elsewhere arounnd Europe, it’s Atletico Madrid v Elche on La Liga TV, and Maritimo v Porto on BT.

7pm: Some women’s NBA action on Sky Sports Arena: Los Angeles @ New York. The Northern Trust coverage concludes on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Roma v Fiorentina on BT Sport 1; Napoli v Venezia a few minutes earlier on BT Sport Extra 1 and Marseille play host to Nice just after on BT Sport 3.

9pm: Levante and Real Madrid go head-to-head with the action on La Liga TV and Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: As usual, the Sunday Game highlights programme is on RTÉ 2.

10.30pm: Match of the Day is on BBC One.