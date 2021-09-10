Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

You won’t be stuck for options if you’re planning to spend the weekend on the couch.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Sep 2021, 7:30 AM
WITH ALL-IRELAND SENIOR finals in football and camogie, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, the climax of the US Open and plenty more besides, there’s no shortage of sporting entertainment on offer over the next few days.

9xW5L0Dv Gaelic football, camogie, tennis and Cristiano Ronaldo take centre stage this weekend. Source: INPHO/PA

Friday

Football

  • 7.30pm: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm kick-off), SSE Airtricity Premier Division – RTÉ 2 & LOI TV
  • 7.30pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, SSE Airtricity First Division – LOI TV
  • 7.30pm: Birmingham City v Derby County (8pm kick-off), English Championship – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Finn Harps & Drogheda United v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV
  • 7.45pm: UCD v Cabinteely, Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Cork City v Shelbourne & Galway United v Treaty United, SSE Airtricity First Division – LOI TV
  • 7.45pm: Lorient v Lille (8pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2
  • 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV

Tennis

  • 8pm: US Open men’s singles semi-finals – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

  • 8.30am: BMW PGA Championship, second round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

  • 1.30pm: St Leger Festival, Doncaster – ITV 3

Cycling

  • 10.30am: Tour of Britain, stage six – ITV 4

Boxing

  • 7.30pm: Louie Lynn v Amin Jahanzeb, WBC international silver featherweight title bout – BT Sport 1
  • 10pm: Sam Eggington v Bilel Jkitou, WBC silver middleweight title bout – Channel 5

AFL

  • 10.30am: Melbourne v Geelong Cats – BT Sport 1

Darts

  • 6pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Arena

Cricket

  • 10am: England v India, Fifth Test – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket

Rugby League

  • 10.45am: Melbourne Storm v Manly Sea Eagles, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Arena
  • 7.30pm: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Super League – Sky Sports Mix

arsenal-v-chelsea-premier-league-emirates-stadium Chelsea's game against Aston Villa on Saturday evening is live on Sky Sports. Source: PA

Saturday

Gaelic Games

  • 3.30pm: Mayo v Tyrone (5pm throw-in), All-Ireland senior football final – RTÉ 2 & Sky Sports Arena (from 4pm)

Football

  • 12.20am: Atlanta United v Orlando City, Major League Soccer – FreeSports
  • 3am: Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers, Major League Soccer – FreeSports
  • 11am: West Ham United v Aston Villa (11.30am kick-off), Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase
  • 11.30am: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm kick-off), Premier League – BT Sport 1
  • 12pm: St Johnstone v Rangers (12.30pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football
  • 2pm: Bohemians v Cork City, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV
  • 2.30pm: Manchester United v Newcastle United (3pm kick-off), Premier League – Premier Sports 1
  • 5pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30pm kick-off), Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase
  • 5pm: King’s Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (5.20pm kick-off), English National League – BT Sport 1
  • 5.20pm: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (5.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football
  • 5.30pm: Levante v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga – La Liga TV
  • 6pm: Peamount United v Shelbourne, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV
  • 6pm: Santa Clara v Benfica, Primeira Liga – Premier Sports 1
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Dundalk, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV
  • 7.30pm: Atalanta v Fiorentina (7.45pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1
  • 8pm: Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca, La Liga – La Liga TV
  • 8.30pm: Sporting CP v Porto, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 3
  • 10pm: Seattle Sounders v Minnesota United, Major League Soccer – Sky Sports Football

Rugby Union

  • 2pm: Perpignan v Biarritz, Top 14 – Premier Sports 2
  • 4pm: Bordeaux v Stade Francais, Top 14 – Premier Sports 2
  • 4.45pm: Connacht v Ulster (5pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – TG4
  • 7.15pm: Leinster v Munster (7.30pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – TG4
  • 8pm: Racing 92 v La Rochelle, Top 14 – Premier Sports 1

Rugby League

  • 8.35am: Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Mix
  • 10.45am: Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Mix
  • 7.30pm: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers, Super League – Sky Sports Arena

Tennis

  • 9pm: US Open women’s singles final – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

  • 9am: BMW PGA Championship, third round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

  • 1pm: Irish Champions Weekend, Leopardstown – RTÉ 2
  • 1.30pm: Coverage from Doncaster, Chester and Leopardstown – UTV

Cycling

  • 10.30am: Tour of Britain, stage seven – ITV 4

Boxing

  • 2am: Oscar Valdez v Robson Conceicao, WBC super featherweight title bout – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Arena

AFL

  • 10am: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs – BT Sport 3

Darts

  • 1pm & 7pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Mix

Cricket

  • 10.15am: England v India, Fifth Test – Sky Sports Cricket 

vikings-chiefs-football A new NFL season begins this weekend. Source: Ed Zurga

Sunday

Gaelic Games

  • 12pm: Armagh v Wexford, All-Ireland junior camogie final – RTÉ 2
  • 1.30pm: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Raheny, Dublin senior football championship – TG4
  • 2pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, All-Ireland intermediate camogie final – RTÉ 2
  • 4.15pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior camogie final – RTÉ 2
  • 4.45pm: Ahane v Patrickswell, Limerick senior hurling championship – TG4

Football

  • 12am: New England Revolution v New York City, Major League Soccer – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Mix
  • 12.05am: New York Red Bulls v DC United, Major League Soccer – FreeSports
  • 1am: Inter Miami v Columbus Crew, Major League Soccer – Premier Sports 2
  • 11am: Hearts v Hibernian (12pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football
  • 11.30am: Sampdoria v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1
  • 12pm: Montpellier v Saint-Etienne, Ligue 1 – BT Sport/ESPN
  • 12.15pm: Chelsea v Everton (12.30pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – BBC 2
  • 1pm: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1 & La Liga TV
  • 2pm: Treaty United v Wexford Youths & DLR Waves v Galway, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV
  • 2pm: Spezia v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1
  • 2pm: Rennes v Reims, Ligue 1 – BT Sport/ESPN
  • 2.15pm: Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (2.30pm kick-off), English Championship – Sky Sports Football
  • 2.20pm: Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart (2.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix
  • 3.15pm: Osasuna v Valencia, La Liga – La Liga TV
  • 4pm: Leeds United v Liverpool (4.30pm kick-off), Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League
  • 4pm: Nantes v Nice, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3
  • 4.45pm: AC Milan v Lazio (5pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1
  • 5.30pm: Cadiz v Real Sociedad, La Liga – La Liga TV
  • 6.30pm: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (6.45pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football & Sky Showcase
  • 7.30pm: Lyon v Strasbourg (7.45pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3
  • 7.45pm: Roma v Sassuolo (8pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1
  • 8pm: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga – La Liga TV

Rugby Union

  • 7.55am: New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Arena
  • 10.55am: South Africa v Australia (11.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Mix
  • 8pm: Toulouse v Toulon, Top 14 – Premier Sports 1

Rugby League

  • 7am: Parramatta Eels v Newcastle Knights, NRL finals – Sky Sports Mix

Tennis

  • 9pm: US Open men’s singles final – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

  • 9am: BMW PGA Championship, final round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

  • 1.55pm: Irish Champions Weekend, The Curragh – RTÉ 1
  • 4pm: Coverage from Haydock, Musselburgh and The Curragh – ITV 4

Formula One

  • 1.55pm: Italian Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports F1

NFL

  • 5pm: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – Sky Sports NFL
  • 6pm: Redzone NFL coverage – Sky Sports Mix
  • 9.15pm: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports NFL
  • 1.15am (Monday): Chicago Bears @ LA Rams – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports NFL

Cycling

  • 10.15am: Tour of Britain, stage eight – ITV 4

Darts

  • 12pm & 6pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Arena

Cricket

  • 10.15am: England v India, Fifth Test – Sky Sports Cricket

