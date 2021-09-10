Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

WITH ALL-IRELAND SENIOR finals in football and camogie, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, the climax of the US Open and plenty more besides, there’s no shortage of sporting entertainment on offer over the next few days.

Gaelic football, camogie, tennis and Cristiano Ronaldo take centre stage this weekend. Source: INPHO/PA

Friday

Football

7.30pm: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm kick-off), SSE Airtricity Premier Division – RTÉ 2 & LOI TV

Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm kick-off), SSE Airtricity Premier Division – 7.30pm: Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, SSE Airtricity First Division – LOI TV

Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, SSE Airtricity First Division – 7.30pm: Birmingham City v Derby County (8pm kick-off), English Championship – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Birmingham City v Derby County (8pm kick-off), English Championship – 7.45pm: Derry City v Finn Harps & Drogheda United v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV

Derry City v Finn Harps & Drogheda United v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – 7.45pm: UCD v Cabinteely, Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Cork City v Shelbourne & Galway United v Treaty United, SSE Airtricity First Division – LOI TV

UCD v Cabinteely, Wexford v Cobh Ramblers, Cork City v Shelbourne & Galway United v Treaty United, SSE Airtricity First Division – 7.45pm: Lorient v Lille (8pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2

Lorient v Lille (8pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV

Tennis

8pm: US Open men’s singles semi-finals – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

8.30am: BMW PGA Championship, second round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

1.30pm: St Leger Festival, Doncaster – ITV 3

Cycling

10.30am: Tour of Britain, stage six – ITV 4

Boxing

7.30pm: Louie Lynn v Amin Jahanzeb, WBC international silver featherweight title bout – BT Sport 1

Louie Lynn v Amin Jahanzeb, WBC international silver featherweight title bout – 10pm: Sam Eggington v Bilel Jkitou, WBC silver middleweight title bout – Channel 5

AFL

10.30am: Melbourne v Geelong Cats – BT Sport 1

Darts

6pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Arena

Cricket

10am: England v India, Fifth Test – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket

Rugby League

10.45am: Melbourne Storm v Manly Sea Eagles, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Arena

Melbourne Storm v Manly Sea Eagles, NRL play-offs – 7.30pm: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Super League – Sky Sports Mix

Chelsea's game against Aston Villa on Saturday evening is live on Sky Sports. Source: PA

Saturday

Gaelic Games

3.30pm: Mayo v Tyrone (5pm throw-in), All-Ireland senior football final – RTÉ 2 & Sky Sports Arena (from 4pm)

Football

12.20am: Atlanta United v Orlando City, Major League Soccer – FreeSports

Atlanta United v Orlando City, Major League Soccer – 3am: Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers, Major League Soccer – FreeSports

Vancouver Whitecaps v Portland Timbers, Major League Soccer – 11am: West Ham United v Aston Villa (11.30am kick-off), Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase

West Ham United v Aston Villa (11.30am kick-off), Women’s Super League – 11.30am: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm kick-off), Premier League – BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm kick-off), Premier League – 12pm: St Johnstone v Rangers (12.30pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football

St Johnstone v Rangers (12.30pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – 2pm: Bohemians v Cork City, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV

Bohemians v Cork City, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – 2.30pm: Manchester United v Newcastle United (3pm kick-off), Premier League – Premier Sports 1

Manchester United v Newcastle United (3pm kick-off), Premier League – 5pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30pm kick-off), Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Showcase

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5.30pm kick-off), Premier League – 5pm: King’s Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (5.20pm kick-off), English National League – BT Sport 1

King’s Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (5.20pm kick-off), English National League – 5.20pm: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (5.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (5.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – 5.30pm: Levante v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga – La Liga TV

Levante v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga – 6pm: Peamount United v Shelbourne, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV

Peamount United v Shelbourne, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – 6pm: Santa Clara v Benfica, Primeira Liga – Premier Sports 1

Santa Clara v Benfica, Primeira Liga – 7.30pm: Longford Town v Dundalk, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – LOI TV

Longford Town v Dundalk, SSE Airtricity Premier Division – 7.30pm: Atalanta v Fiorentina (7.45pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1

Atalanta v Fiorentina (7.45pm kick-off), Serie A – 8pm: Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca, La Liga – La Liga TV

Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca, La Liga – 8.30pm: Sporting CP v Porto, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 3

Sporting CP v Porto, Primeira Liga – 10pm: Seattle Sounders v Minnesota United, Major League Soccer – Sky Sports Football

Rugby Union

2pm: Perpignan v Biarritz, Top 14 – Premier Sports 2

Perpignan v Biarritz, Top 14 – 4pm: Bordeaux v Stade Francais, Top 14 – Premier Sports 2

Bordeaux v Stade Francais, Top 14 – 4.45pm: Connacht v Ulster (5pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – TG4

Connacht v Ulster (5pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – 7.15pm: Leinster v Munster (7.30pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – TG4

Leinster v Munster (7.30pm kick-off), Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship – 8pm: Racing 92 v La Rochelle, Top 14 – Premier Sports 1

Rugby League

8.35am: Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Mix

Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans, NRL play-offs – 10.45am: Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL play-offs – Sky Sports Mix

Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL play-offs – 7.30pm: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers, Super League – Sky Sports Arena

Tennis

9pm: US Open women’s singles final – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

9am: BMW PGA Championship, third round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

1pm: Irish Champions Weekend, Leopardstown – RTÉ 2

Irish Champions Weekend, Leopardstown – 1.30pm: Coverage from Doncaster, Chester and Leopardstown – UTV

Cycling

10.30am: Tour of Britain, stage seven – ITV 4

Boxing

2am: Oscar Valdez v Robson Conceicao, WBC super featherweight title bout – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Arena

AFL

10am: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs – BT Sport 3

Darts

1pm & 7pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Mix

Cricket

10.15am: England v India, Fifth Test – Sky Sports Cricket

A new NFL season begins this weekend. Source: Ed Zurga

Sunday

Gaelic Games

12pm: Armagh v Wexford, All-Ireland junior camogie final – RTÉ 2

Armagh v Wexford, All-Ireland junior camogie final – 1.30pm: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Raheny, Dublin senior football championship – TG4

Ballyboden St Enda’s v Raheny, Dublin senior football championship – 2pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, All-Ireland intermediate camogie final – RTÉ 2

Antrim v Kilkenny, All-Ireland intermediate camogie final – 4.15pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior camogie final – RTÉ 2

Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior camogie final – 4.45pm: Ahane v Patrickswell, Limerick senior hurling championship – TG4

Football

12am: New England Revolution v New York City, Major League Soccer – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Mix

New England Revolution v New York City, Major League Soccer – 12.05am: New York Red Bulls v DC United, Major League Soccer – FreeSports

New York Red Bulls v DC United, Major League Soccer – 1am: Inter Miami v Columbus Crew, Major League Soccer – Premier Sports 2

Inter Miami v Columbus Crew, Major League Soccer – 11am: Hearts v Hibernian (12pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football

Hearts v Hibernian (12pm kick-off), Scottish Premiership – 11.30am: Sampdoria v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1

Sampdoria v Inter Milan, Serie A – 12pm: Montpellier v Saint-Etienne, Ligue 1 – BT Sport/ESPN

Montpellier v Saint-Etienne, Ligue 1 – 12.15pm: Chelsea v Everton (12.30pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – BBC 2

Chelsea v Everton (12.30pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – 1pm: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1 & La Liga TV

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – 2pm: Treaty United v Wexford Youths & DLR Waves v Galway, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – LOI TV

Treaty United v Wexford Youths & DLR Waves v Galway, SSE Airtricity Women’s National League – 2pm: Spezia v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1

Spezia v Udinese, Serie A – 2pm: Rennes v Reims, Ligue 1 – BT Sport/ESPN

Rennes v Reims, Ligue 1 – 2.15pm: Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (2.30pm kick-off), English Championship – Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (2.30pm kick-off), English Championship – 2.20pm: Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart (2.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart (2.30pm kick-off), Bundesliga – 3.15pm: Osasuna v Valencia, La Liga – La Liga TV

Osasuna v Valencia, La Liga – 4pm: Leeds United v Liverpool (4.30pm kick-off), Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Leeds United v Liverpool (4.30pm kick-off), Premier League – 4pm: Nantes v Nice, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3

Nantes v Nice, Ligue 1 – 4.45pm: AC Milan v Lazio (5pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1

AC Milan v Lazio (5pm kick-off), Serie A – 5.30pm: Cadiz v Real Sociedad, La Liga – La Liga TV

Cadiz v Real Sociedad, La Liga – 6.30pm: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (6.45pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football & Sky Showcase

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (6.45pm kick-off), Women’s Super League – 7.30pm: Lyon v Strasbourg (7.45pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3

Lyon v Strasbourg (7.45pm kick-off), Ligue 1 – 7.45pm: Roma v Sassuolo (8pm kick-off), Serie A – BT Sport 1

Roma v Sassuolo (8pm kick-off), Serie A – 8pm: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga – La Liga TV

Rugby Union

7.55am: New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Arena

New Zealand v Argentina (8.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – 10.55am: South Africa v Australia (11.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Mix

South Africa v Australia (11.05am kick-off), Rugby Championship – 8pm: Toulouse v Toulon, Top 14 – Premier Sports 1

Rugby League

7am: Parramatta Eels v Newcastle Knights, NRL finals – Sky Sports Mix

Tennis

9pm: US Open men’s singles final – Amazon Prime Video

Golf

9am: BMW PGA Championship, final round – Sky Sports Golf

Racing

1.55pm: Irish Champions Weekend, The Curragh – RTÉ 1

Irish Champions Weekend, The Curragh – 4pm: Coverage from Haydock, Musselburgh and The Curragh – ITV 4

Formula One

1.55pm: Italian Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports F1

NFL

5pm: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – Sky Sports NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – 6pm: Redzone NFL coverage – Sky Sports Mix

Redzone NFL coverage – 9.15pm: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports NFL

Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs – 1.15am (Monday): Chicago Bears @ LA Rams – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports NFL

Cycling

10.15am: Tour of Britain, stage eight – ITV 4

Darts

12pm & 6pm: World Cup – Sky Sports Arena

Cricket