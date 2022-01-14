Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Three for the weekend: Kilcoo, Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, and Mo Salah and Egypt.

Three for the weekend: Kilcoo, Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, and Mo Salah and Egypt.

ANOTHER JANUARY WEEKEND with plenty of live sport on offer.

There’s lots to choose from; provincial club finals in the GAA, the Africa Cup of Nations and the usual domestic football action, the four provinces continuing their respective Champions Cup campaigns, the Australian Open kicking off, and wild card weekend in the NFL some of the many highlights.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Friday

1pm: There’s live snooker action on BBC from the Masters (sessions from 1pm-5.15pm and 7pm-8pm on BBC Two, and 7-11pm on Red Button). Elsewhere, Sky Sports Football’s daily coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] kicks off with Senegal v Guinea.

4pm: Morocco face Comoros at the AFCON on Sky Sports Football, while Malawi versus Zimbabwe is on Sky Sports Premier League.

5pm: Sky Sports Golf have coverage of the Sony Open from Hawaii.

6pm: Galway and Roscommon face off in the FBD Connacht League final, with the action live on the Sport TG4 YouTube (deferred coverage TG4, 7.30pm).

7pm: Gabon and Ghana face off at the AFCON on Sky Sports Football.



7.30pm: Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg go head-to-head in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Mix.



8pm: Munster travel to Castres in the Champions Cup, with the action live on BT Sport 3, while the meeting of Cardiff and Harlequins is on BT Sport 2. Brighton and Hove Albion host Crystal Palace in the English top-flight on Sky Sports Premier League, as Nice and Nantes do battle in Ligue 1 on ESPN.



It's Friday Night Lights for Munster this weekend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Saturday

2am: The Ashes continue on BT Sport 1.

3.30am: The Australian PGA Championship is on Sky Sports Golf through the night.



6am: The semi-finals from the Adelaide International are live on Eurosport 2.

8am: South Africa v India on Sky Sports Cricket.



12.30pm: A big one in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 as Manchester City and Chelsea lock horns. Luton Town and Bournemouth face off in the Championship on Sky Sports Football at the same time.

1pm: Saturday’s Champions Cup actions kicks off with Wasps v Toulouse on Channel 4, Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2. The Masters continue on BBC One.

1.05pm: There’s racing from Warwick — including the Novices’ Hurdle & Classic Chase — on ITV4.

3.15pm: Connacht welcome Leicester in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2, while it’s Ospreys v Racing 92 on BT Sport 3.

5pm: The meeting of Salernitana and Lazio in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.

5.15pm: There’s AFLW coverage on TG4.

5.30pm: Sky Sports Premier League have Manchester United’s trip to Aston Villa in a repeat of Monday’s FA Cup tie. The Bundesliga clash of Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen is on Sky Sports Mix. Elsewhere, Exeter face Glasgow on BT Sport 2, and La Rochelle host Bath on BT Sport 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo may return for Man United. Source: PA

7pm: The AFCON fixture between Guinea-Bissau and Egypt is on Sky Sports Football.



7.45pm: Juventus and Udinese meet in Serie A, live on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Bristol host Stade Francais, with live coverage on BT Sport 2. PSG and Brest meet in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.



9pm: Time to head back to Hawaii and the Sony Open on Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm: Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sky Sports NFL in the first of Saturday’s wild card play-off matches.

10pm: There’s UFC from Las Vegas on BT Sport 1, with Calvin Kattar v Giga Chikadze topping the card.

11pm: Raptors @ Bucks in the NBA on Sky Sports Arena.



Sunday

1.15am: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills on Sky Sports NFL.



2am: The Ashes reaches its final stages on BT Sport 1, while it’s Lakers @ Nuggets on Sky Sports Mix.



3.30am: Sky Sports Golf have the Australian PGA Championship.

6am: The Adelaide International final is on Eurosport 2.

11.30am: Sassuolo v Verona in Serie A on BT Sport 3.



11.45pm: There’s full deferred coverage of Fremantle v GWS Giants in the AFLW on TG4, with Irish interest on both sides.



Cora Staunton will be in action for GWS Giants on Sunday. Source: AAP/PA Images

12pm: It’s Hull City versus Stoke City in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Leinster’s Champions Cup clash against Montpellier is on BT Sport 2. The Masters is on BBC Two, with the AFCON meeting of Gambia and Mali on Sky Sports Mix.

1.45pm: Austin Stacks (Kerry) and St Finbarr’s (Cork) go head-to-head in the AIB Munster SFC club final on TG4.

2pm: Sky Sports Premier League have the clash of West Ham United and Leeds United, while BT Sport 1 have the Serie A meeting of Bologna and Napoli. Monaco and Clermont face off in Ligue 1 on ESPN.



2.15pm: Ireland face West Indies in their 3rd ODI on BT Sport Extra.

2.30pm: It’s Arsenal versus Reading in the Women’s Super League on BBC One, with Irish interest there.

3.15pm: Ulster travel to Northampton in the Champions Cup, with the action live on BT Sport 2.

3.45pm: It’s Kilcoo (Down) versus Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) in the AIB Ulster SFC club final on TG4.

4pm: Ivory Coast face Sierra Leone at the AFCON on Sky Sports Football, while Tunisia and Mauritania duel on Sky Sports Mix.

4.05pm: Troyes and Lyon do battle in Ligue 1 on ESPN.

4.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal go head-to-head in the North London derby on Sky Sports Premier League.

Kilcoo are in action in the Ulster final. Source: Cathal McCosker/INPHO

5pm: Roma face Cagliari in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

5.30pm: Clermont Auvergne go up against Sale on BT Sport 2, while there’s also live coverage of Bordeaux Begles against Scarlets on BT Sport 3.

6pm: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sky Sports NFL to kick off Sunday’s wild card play-off matches, and in the NBA it’s Suns @ Pistons on Sky Sports Arena.

6.45pm: Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham in the Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Football.

7pm: Algeria and Equatorial Guinea go head-to-head at the AFCON on Sky Sports Mix.

7.45pm: It’s Atalanta versus Inter Milan in Serie A on BT Sport 1.



8pm: Marseille and Lille face off in Ligue 1 on ESPN.



9pm: The final day of the Sony Open in Hawaii will be on Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys on Sky Sports NFL.

11.55pm: After all the talk, the Australian Open kicks off with coverage from Melbourne on Eurosport.

1.15am: Pittsburg Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sky Sports NFL to round off another busy weekend of live sport.

