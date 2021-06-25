Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

ANOTHER JAM-PACKED WEEKEND of sport to enjoy.

The GAA championships throw in, the knockout stages of the Euros and the Lions Tour kick off, and the Tour de France gets underway.

That’s without mentioning the ladies football league finals, the NBA playoffs, League of Ireland and Women’s National League action, and endless amounts of golf and Formula 1.

It’s going to be another busy one, and we have your TV guide right here:

Friday

2am: Live NBA Playoff action — Suns @ Clippers — on Sky Sports Main Event.

8am: Eurosport have a full day of live coverage from the European table tennis championships.

10.30: Practice round from the BWT Styrian Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 HD, the second one is at 2pm.

11.30am: Live coverage from the BMW International Open and Travelers Championship (red button) on Sky Sports Golf.

12.3opm: Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing.

5pm: Keep an eye on the LPGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf throughout the evening.

7.45pm: Your Friday night League of Ireland is available on LOI TV: Dundalk v Derry City, Waterford v St Pat’s, and Finn Harps v Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United (latter two at 8pm).

8pm: Ireland U20s continue their Six Nations defence against Wales, live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland's Harry Sheridan and Mark Morrissey celebrate winning a penalty last week. Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

Saturday

1.30am: Live NBA playoff action continues between the Hawks and Bucks on Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Live coverage from Stage 1 of the Tour de France on TG4.

12.30pm: Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing. BMW International Open and the Travelers Championship also continue on Sky.

1.30pm: Live racing from Newcastle on UTV. There’s also Super League netball semi-finals on Sky Sports Action.

2pm: The Women’s National League is back after the mid-season break, with Bohemians-Galway and Shelbourne-Cork City on LOI TV.

Elsewhere, BWT Styrian Grand Prix qualifying is on Sky Sports F1 HD, while England and Sri Lanka face off in the Twenty20 Series 2021 on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Munster and Leinster hurling clashes on GAA GO as Limerick face Waterford, and Dublin and Antrim go head-to-head.

Meanwhile, the Lions face Japan, with the action live on Virgin Media 2.

4.30pm: To Connacht football where Sligo and Mayo face off on Sky Sports Arena.

5pm: Wales v Denmark in round of 16 live on RTÉ 2 and BBC One. The Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 final is on TG4, with Meath and Kerry facing off.

6pm: More Saturday action on GAA GO with Wexford v Laois in the Leinster SHC.

6.30pm: Wexford Youths host DLR Waves in the Women’s National League and that’s available to watch live on LOI TV.

Wexford captain Kylie Murphy. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

7pm: Sky Sports Arena has the big Munster football opener, Kerry v Clare.

7.30pm: The Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final between Cork and Dublin is live on TG4.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians on LOI TV.

8pm: Italy and Austria are up next in the round of 16 at Euro 2020, and that’s live on RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

10.30pm: There’s some MLS action on Sky Sports Mix with Sporting Kansas City facing Los Angeles Football Club.

Sunday

1.30am: Sky’s live NBA playoff coverage continues with the Hawks @ Bucks on Main Event.

2am: And it’s the Suns @ Clippers on Sky Sports Mix.

3am: Live Fight Night International from Las Vegas on Sky Sports Main Event: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Rob Brant.

12pm: Live coverage from Stage 2 of the Tour de France on TG4. Raceday Live is on Sky Sports Racing at the same time.

12.30pm: BMW International Open and the Travelers Championship continue on Sky.

1pm: Battle lines are drawn in the Ulster SFC as Down and Donegal go head-to-head on BBC Northern Ireland.

1.30pm: It’s Offaly v Louth in the Leinster SFC on GAA GO.

2pm: England A face Scotland A on Channel 4, the big BWT Styrian Grand Prix race is on Sky Sports F1 HD, and Treaty United and Athlone Town face off in the Women’s National League on LOI TV.

Meanwhile, the Division 4 ladies football final between Leitrim and Louth is on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Page.

2.30pm: There’s Premier League Darts on Sky Sports Arena.

3pm: Leinster football action on GAA GO as coastal neighbours Wicklow and Wexford do battle.

Wicklow manager Davy Burke. Source: ©INPHO

3.15pm: Clare-Waterford hurling is RTÉ 2′s Sunday Game.

4pm: Laois and Kildare lock horns in the Division 3 ladies football final, live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube Page.

4.30pm: Carlow take on Longford in the Leinster football championship on GAA GO.

5pm: Euros round of 16: Netherlands v Czech Republic on RTÉ Two and BBC One and UTV. The Super League Netball Grand Final is live on Sky Sports Action.

8pm: More round of 16 action from Euro 2020, as Belgium and Portugal go head-to-head on RTÉ Two, BBC One and UTV.

Meanwhile in the WNBA, Seattle face Las Vegas on Sky Sports Arena.

8.30pm: More MLS coverage on Sky Sports Football HD as Atlanta United FC and New York Red Bull do battle.

9.30pm: The first Sunday Game of the year is on RTÉ One

11pm: Action from the Bellator 261 event in Connecticut on Virgin Media 2.