Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

ANOTHER JAM-PACKED WEEKEND of sport lies ahead.

United Rugby Championship [URC], Premier League, Women’s National League [WNL] history on TG4, club GAA; you name it.

And there’s much, much more in store, as listed below.

Enjoy!

1.20am: All you late night NFL fans will have likely watched Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sky Sports NFL.



1pm: Sky Sports Golf bring you coverage from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

5pm: All the action from the Sanderson Farms Championship is on Sky Sports Golf through the evening. The channel is also showing the ShopRite LPGA Classic.



5.30pm: Switch to Virgin Media Sport for MMA from London, where Douglas Lima and Michael Page are among those facing off.



Connacht and the rest of the provinces are in URC action. Source: Ashley Crowden/INPHO

7.35pm: It’s Connacht against Blue Bulls in the URC on TG4 and Premier Sports 1. Scarlets and Lions face off in the same competition at the same time on Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Friday Night Lights in the Championship as Stoke City and West Brom go head-to-head on Sky Sports Football. There’s also live SSE Airtricty League action on RTÉ 2 as Drogheda United and St Pat’s lock horns in the Premier Division, while Linfield against Cliftonville in the NIFL Premiership is on BBC 2.

Of if rugby tickles your fancy, there’s English Premiership action on BT Sport 1 (Bristol v Bath) and the Super League semi-final (St Helens v Leeds Rhinos) on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.

8pm: There’s more Friday football available on ESPN and FreeSports, with Lens and Reims doing battle in Ligue 1, and Athletic Bilbao and Alavés in La Liga respectively.

Domestic-wise, tune into LOI TV for Shamrock Rovers v Derry City and Finn Harps v Dundalk.



Saturday

8.05am: Stick on Sky Sports Arena for some Rugby Championship as Argentina and Australia cross swords.

11.05am: And then it’s all eyes on South Africa v New Zealand on the same station.

11.30am: The early Women’s Super League [WSL] clash is on Sky Sports Premier League as Megan Connolly’s Brighton travel to Chelsea.

12.30pm: And BT Sport 1 have the lunchtime Premier League kick-off, Manchester United v Everton. Meanwhile, the Championship meeting of Coventry City and Fulham is on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Time for Benetton v Edinburgh in the URC on Premier Sports 1. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf, and Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano face off on La Liga TV.

1.30pm: There’s racing from Asot & Newmarket on ITV4 and Virgin Media One.

1.50pm: Women’s cycling on Eurosport 1 (Paris-Roubaix).

2pm: A Top 14 battle on Premier Sports 2 between Lyon and Bordeaux.

3pm: Glasgow Warriors face the Sharks in URC combat on Premier Sports 1, while Leicester and Saracens do battle in the English Premiership on BT Sport 3.

3.15pm: To Spain and La Liga TV, where Mallorca and Levante go head-to-head.

5pm: An historic moment for the Women’s National League [WNL] as TG4 has live coverage of the showdown between Shelbourne and DLR Waves.

The Serie A clash of Torino and Juventus is on ESPN at the same time.



It will be a proud moment for Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

5.15pm: Ulster travel to Zebre in the URC on Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Switch to Sky Sports Premier League for Brighton and Arsenal, while Cádiz face Valencia on La Liga TV.

6pm: Sky Sports Golf’s coverage of the ShopRite LPGA Classic from Galloway continues.

7.15pm: Follow the biggest night in Irish boxing every step of the way on TG4 as the Men’s & Women’s Senior Elite Championship Finals take place at the National Stadium.

7.30pm: And there’s more from Wembley on Sky Sports Arena (Richard Riakporhe v Krzysztof Twardowski, David Avanesyan v Liam Taylor, and Chris Eubank Jr v Sven Elbir.)

Meanwhile, Longford Town v Bohemians and Sligo Rovers v Waterford (15 minutes later) are your Saturday night LOI TV picks.

7.35pm: Munster and Stormers’ URC clash is on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2, while Ospreys and Cardiff face off on Premier Sports 1 at the same time.

7.45pm: The Serie A meeting of Sassuolo and Inter Milan is on BT Sport 1.

8pm: You have a choice of Atletico Madrid v Barcelona on La Liga TV, or Nice v Brest on BT Sport Extra.



9pm: Sanderson Farms Championship through the night on Sky Sports Golf.



10.3opm: Match of the Day is on BBC 1.

Sunday

12am: UFC on BT Sport 1 from Arizona, Thiago Santos versus Johnny Walker headlining the card.

8am: Coverage of the London Marathon on BBC 2, and then on BBC 1 from 10am.

9am: Sky Sports’ coverage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship rounds off.



9.40am: Men’s cycling on Eurosport 1 (Paris-Roubaix).

11.30am: The Serie A clash of Bologna and Lazio is on BT Sport 2.



12pm: Aberdeen and Celtic face off in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football, with Rennes against PSG on BT Sport.

12.30pm: Katie McCabe’s Arsenal travel to Ruesha Littlejohn’s Aston Villa in the WSL, with coverage on BBC 2.

1pm: Elche and Celta Vigo do battle on La Liga TV, while there’s racing from France in the form of Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on UTV and Virgin Media One (from 2pm on the latter).

2pm: Leinster are away to Dragons in the URC, with coverage on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1, while Crystal Palace and Leicester City’s fixture is on Sky Sports Premier League.

There’s more football further afield on the continent with Sampdoria meeting Udinese in Serie A on BT Sport 3, and Monaco facing Bordeux in Ligue 1 on ESPN.

And back on home soil, there’s live TG4 coverage of the Waterford senior hurling final as champions Ballygunner play Roanmore.

3pm: Sale and Exeter Chiefs duel in the English Premiership on BT Sport 1.

3.15pm: Espanyol v Real Madrid on La Liga TV.

3.45pm: Galway SFC group stage action live on TG4 as Annaghdown play Claregalway, the winners set to advance to the quarter-finals.

4pm: Lille v Marseille on ESPN.

Liverpool star Mo Salah. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

4.30pm: A big one in the English top-flight on Sky Sports Premier League, as Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head.

5.30pm: Villarreal v Real Betis on La Liga TV.

6pm: Plenty of action on Sky Sports NFL through the evening and night, beginning with Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings.

There’s also highlights from the London Marathon on BBC 2, World Grand Prix darts on Sky Sports Arena and the finale of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sky Sports Golf.

6.45pm: Birmingham’s Irish contingent host Manchester United in the WSL on Sky Sports Football and Sky Showcase.



7.30pm: BT Sport has Grand Prix of the Americas coverage.



8pm: Granada v Sevilla on La Liga TV, Saint-Etienne v Lyon on BT Sport 3, and Atalanta v AC Milan on BT Sport 1.

The Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sky Sports Golf from the same time.

9.05pm: Arizona Cardinals @ LA Rams on Sky Sports NFL.

10.30pm: Match of the Day is on BBC 1.

1.20am: Technically Monday here, but Sky Sports NFL’s programme finishes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things URC and Ireland Women on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud