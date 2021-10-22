Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

YET ANOTHER JAM-PACKED weekend of sport to look forward to, with some huge fixtures in the Premier League, while the club GAA championships also continue to roll along.

There’s also the final round of United Rugby Championship [URC] fixtures before the league breaks for the international window.

Here’s what’s in store.

Friday

11am: Ireland take on Namibia at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, on Sky Sports Cricket.

12.30pm: The second day of the inaugural Mallorca Open is live on Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: The opening practice session from the 2021 United States Grand Prix, which is taking place at the Circuit of the Americas, is on Sky Sports F1. Practice two is at 8.45pm.

5.30pm: A busy weekend of European football kicks-off with the Serie A meeting of Torino and Genoa on BT Sport 2, with Sampdoria v Spezia next up at 7.45pm. BT Sport 3 also have Ligue 1 football at 7.45pm, as Saint-Etienne take on Angers.

6.25pm: Live cycling on Eurosport from the Roubaix Track World Championships.

7.45pm: Live football on RTÉ 2, as Bohemians and Waterford meet in the FAI Cup semi-finals. The other semi-final sees St Patrick’s Athletic take on Dundalk, and that’s available on LOI TV, where you can also catch two First Division games, Galway v Bray Wanderers and UCD v Treaty United.

Bohemians star Dawson Devoy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

7.45pm: There’s plenty of rugby to choose from, with Leinster’s trip to Glasgow in the URC live on TG4, Premier Sports 1 and URC TV. Alternatively, Scarlets v Benetton is on Premier Sports 2 and URC TV, while over on BT Sport 1, there’s live Premiership rugby, with Northampton Saints playing Worcester Warriors.

8pm: There’s some live Friday night football in the Premier League, with Arsenal hosting Aston Villa on Sky Sports Main Event. La Liga TV also have the 8pm meeting of Osasuna and Granada.

8pm: Ireland’s Leona Maguire is in action at the BMW Ladies Championship, with Sky Sports Golf providing highlights from the second day.

Saturday

12am: BT Sport ESPN have live college football, with the UCF Knights hosting Memphis Tigers, followed by Arizona Wildcats v Washington Huskies.

3am: Live NBA on Sky Sports Main Event, with the Phoenix Suns at the LA Lakers.

6am: Day three of the ZOZO Championship in Japan, live on Sky Sports Golf.

11am: More live cricket from the T20 World Cup, with Australia v South Africa followed by England v West Indies (3pm).

12.30pm: Chelsea and Norwich meet at Stamford Bridge in the early Premier League kick-off, and it’s live on BT Sport 1. Alternatively, head to Sky Sports Football for the Championship meeting of Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

12.30pm: There’s also live golf, with day three at the Mallorca Open on Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: In the URC, Zebre are at home to Edinburgh on Premier Sports 1 and URC TV.

1pm: A busy day of live Spanish football starts on La Liga TV. First up, it’s Valencia v Mallorca, followed by Cádiz v Alavés (3.15pm), Elche v Espanyol (5.30pm) and Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (8pm).

1.30pm: ITV4 is at Cheltenham for live horse racing, which includes the Masterson Holdings Hurdle.

3pm: The live Premier League game on Premier Sports 1 sees Wolves travel to Leeds.

3pm: Live GAA on RTÉ 2 from the Mayo SFC quarter-finals, with Lee Keegan’s club Westport taking on Ballina, who have Padraig O’Hora in their ranks, followed by Ballintubber v Knockmore (5pm), a game which could see involvement from Mayo stars Diarmuid O’Connor, Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), and Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore).

3pm: BT Sport 3 have live Premiership Rugby, with Exeter Chiefs at home to London Irish.

4.25pm: Eurosport 1 have live cycling from the Track World Championships.

5pm: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are away to Brighton and Hove Albion in the late Premier League game, live on Sky Sports Football. At 5.30pm, Hertha Berlin are at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sky Sports Football.

5pm: Virgin Media Two have live MMA from Moscow, as Fedor Emlianenko takes on Timothy Johnson.

5pm: Sassuolo take on Venezia in Serie A, on BT Sport 2, with AC Milan away to Bologna on BT Sport 1 at 7.45pm.

5.15pm: A big inter-pro derby in the URC, with Connacht and Ulster going to head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium, with the game available to watch on TG4, Premier Sports 2 and URC TV. There’s also a Welsh URC derby at the same time, with Cardiff v Dragons on Premier Sports and URC TV.

Connacht and Bundee Aki head to Dublin to take on Ulster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

5.15pm: England and Northern Ireland meet in a Women’s World Cup Qualifier, on UTV.

7pm: BT Sport 2 have all the action from the UFC Fight Night prelims.

7.30pm: There’s two games in the League of Ireland Premier Division on LOI TV, with Longford Town at home to Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps playing Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

7.35pm: Munster are away to Ospreys on RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and URC TV.

8.30pm: Ahead of their visit to Dublin next month, the All Blacks are in Chicago for a game against the USA, and it’s live on Premier Sports 2.

8.45pm: Live MLS on Sky Sports Football, with Seattle at home to Kansas City, followed by Columbus v NY Red Bulls (11pm).

9pm: Sky Sports F1 have the qualifying session for the USA Grand Prix.

9pm: BT Sport 2 has live MMA from Las Vegas, including Jessica-Rose Clark v Joselyne Edwards and Paulo Costa v Marvin Vettori.

10.30pm: A Saturday of sport wouldn’t be complete without Match of Day, on BBC 1.

11pm: Sky Sports Arena have live NBA as the Atlanta Hawks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday

3am: Live boxing on Sky Sports Arena, with Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson facing off in Atlanta.

5am: Sky Sports Golf have coverage from day four of the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

11am: Sky Sports Cricket are live from the T20 World Cup, with the 11am fixture TBC, before India v Pakistan at 3pm.

11.30am: BT Sport 1 are back with more live Serie A, as Atalanta host Udinese.

11.30am: All the action from the final day of the Mallorca Golf Open from the Golf Santa Ponsa course.

12pm: Live Scottish football on Sky Sports Football, with Rangers making the trip to St Mirren. Over on BT Sport 2, it’s Nice v Lyon.

12pm: Sky Sports Golf have the final day of the Mallorca Open.

1pm: Another four live games on LaLiga TV, with Sevilla v Levante kicking things off. Next up it’s the big one, as Real Madrid head to the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona (3.15pm). That’s followed by Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (5.30pm), and Atlético Madrid v Real Sociedad (8pm).

1.30pm: Eurosport 1 are back with more live cycling from the Track World Championships.

1.45pm: TG4 is the place for live GAA on Sunday, with the Donegal SFC semi-final meeting of Naomh Conaill and Kilcarr, where Ciaran Thompson, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh are some of the marquee names set to feature, followed by the Limerick SHC final (3.45pm), which sees Kilmallock take on Patrickswell. Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane are the leading lights for Patrickswell with Barry Hennessy, Aaron Costello and Graeme Mulcahy part of the big names in the Kilmallock squad.

Cian Lynch in action for Patrickswell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2pm: There’s a London derby on Sky Sports Premier League, with West Ham at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The only League of Ireland game of the day sees Drogheda play Derry City. Verona v Lazio kicks-off on BT Sport 3, while at 2.30pm, it’s Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen on Sky Sports Football.

3pm: Fresh from a stunning defeat of Bath, Saracens host Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.

4pm: Another double-dose of European football, with the Ligue 1 meeting of Monaco and Montpellier on BT Sport 3 while on BT Sport 2, it’s Roma v Napoli (5pm) in Serie A.

4.30pm: The big Premier League game of the weekend is live on Sky Sports Premier League, with Manchester United hosting an in-form Liverpool at Old Trafford.

6pm: Nothing says Sunday evening like live NFL. First up it’s the Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, followed by the Chicago Bears’ visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9.25pm) before the San Francisco 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts (1.20am), with all the games live on Sky Sports NFL. Alternatively, head to Sky Sports Mix to watch all the action as it happens on Redzone from 6pm.

6.30pm: The final live Bundesliga game of the weekend sees Bochum host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sky Sports Football.

6.30pm: The USA Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1.

7.30pm. Highlights from the fourth and final day of the BMW Ladies Championship, on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Lionel Messi and PSG are away to Marseille on BT Sport 2, while on BT Sport 1 it’s the meeting of Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Juventus.

9pm: Live NBA on Sky Sports Arena, with the Charlotte Hornets at the Brooklyn Nets.

10.30pm: Catch up on all the weekend’s Premier League action with Match of the Day 2, on BBC 1.

