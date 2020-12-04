Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Chris Barrett, Caelan Doris, Ciara O'Sullivan and Jack Byrne are some of the players in action this weekend.

THE FIRST WEEKEND of December is upon us but there’s no shortage of sporting action to get stuck into.

There’s All-Ireland football semi-finals, the FAI Cup final and a rugby showdown between Ireland and Scotland all as part of the sporting menu.

Here’s the main action in store if you’re spending the next few days on the couch.

Friday

6.30am – Early start for the third round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

11am - South Africa against England in the first of three one-day cricket internationals in Cape Town, is on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm - Just the one Championship game on, it’s Barnsley against Bournemouth on Sky Sports Football.

7pm - The second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm - You can watch the Berlin derby in the Bundesliga, Hertha against Union, on BT Sport 2.

7.35pm - Connacht play Benetton in the Pro14 at the Sportsground, TG4 have all the action.

The Sportsground hosts Connacht's game against Benetton. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Saturday

6.30am - The final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship is on Sky Sports Golf.

8.45am - The Tri-Nations rugby action sees Australia and Argentina meet on Sydney, it’s live on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm - In the Premier League it’s Burnley facing off against Everton on BT Sport 1 while Reading play Notts Forest in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.15pm - Live racing coverage for the day on Virgin Media One comes from Sandown and Aintree, the Tingle Creek Chase is the Sandown feature at 2.25pm.

1.45pm - Armagh take on Cavan in the All-Ireland premier junior camogie final with game shown on RTÉ News Now channel and the BBC iPlayer.

Erinn Galligan is part of the Cavan side for the All-Ireland camogie final. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

2.15pm – The Ireland rugby team play Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup, it’s live on RTÉ 2.

2.30pm - Borussia Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 3.

3pm - Your Premier League game at this time is Man City taking on Fulham on BT Sport 1.

3.15pm - Real Madrid face Sevilla in La Liga, a game live on La Liga TV.

3.45pm - It’s Antrim against Down in the All-Ireland intermediate camogie final, again it’s on RTÉ News Now and BBC iPlayer.

4pm - Over on TG4 you can watch Fermanagh against Wicklow in the All-Ireland junior ladies football decider from Parnell Park.

4.45pm - Premier Sports 2 have the meeting of Wales and Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup.

5pm - Juventus go up against Torino in the Turin derby on Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm - Champions Dublin meet Cavan in the first of the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals. You can catch it on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton and James McCarthy after Dublin's Leinster final win. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5.30pm - Man United meet West Ham in the Premier League and it’s live on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm - It’s first against second in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich play RB Leipzig on BT Sport 1, while on La Liga TV it’s second-placed Atletico Madrid playing Real Valladolid.

7.45pm - Inter Milan v Bologna in Serie A is live on Premier Sports 2.

8pm - Chelsea face Leeds Utd in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event and Barcelona go up against Cádiz on La Liga TV.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Source: Matthew Childs

9pm - The third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

8am - The second one-day international begins between South Africa and England.

12pm - The day’s Premier League action commences with West Brom playing Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm - Rangers take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football.

1.30pm - Cork face Galway in the All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final, it’s live on TG4.

1.40pm - The big race of the day at Punchestown is the John Durkan Memorial Chase, it can be watched on Racing TV.

2pm - It’s England against France in the Autumn Nations Cup final, live on Premier Sports 1.

England's head coach Eddie Jones with Ben Youngs. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

2.15pm - Sheffield Utd v Leicester City in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm - Celtic go up against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership, follow it on Celtic TV.

3.30pm – It’s Mayo against Tipperary in the second of the All-Ireland senior semi-finals, RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix will sort you with the action.

Conor Sweeney after Tipperary's Munster final victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4.30pm - It’s Spurs against Arsenal in the North London derby in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.05pm - The Formula 1 action comes from the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, it’s live on Sky Sports F1.

6pm - The first NFL game of the evening is the Tennessee Titans against the Cleveland Browns on Sky Sports NFL.

6.40pm - The FAI Cup final is live from the Aviva Stadium on RTÉ 2 as Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk.

7.15pm - Liverpool face Wolves in the last Premier League match of the weekend, Amazon Prime Video is where this can be looked at.

8pm - La Liga table-toppers Real Sociedad are in action against Alaves on Premier Sports 2.

9pm - The final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

9.25pm - It’s the Arizona Cardinals against the LA Rams in the second NFL game on Sky Sports.

9.30pm - The weekend’s GAA highlights are available on The Sunday Game.

