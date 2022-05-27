Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.
8.35am: Crusaders v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.
10.50am: Giro D’Italia Stage 19 – Eurosport.
10.50am: Sydney Swans v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.
12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
5.30pm: Senior PGA Championship Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
7pm: Galway v Sligo, Connacht minor football championship – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
7.45pm: Bohemians v Drogheda United; UCD v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic; Derry City v Finn Harps; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Waterford v Treaty United; Galway United v Cork City; Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town; Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
8pm: Lyon v Toulon, European Challenge Cup final – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
9pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday
3am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heath, Game 6 Eastern Conference NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Main Event.
4am: Fijian Drua v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
4.45am: Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants, AFL – BT Sport 1.
7.35am: Melbourne v Fremantle, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.
8.05am: Moana Pasifika v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.
10.45am: Waratahs v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
11am: Giro D’Italia Stage 20- Eurosport.
11am: MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy qualifying – BT Sport 2.
12pm: Cork City v Shelbourne, Women’s National League – LOI TV.
12pm: Galway v Laois, All-Ireland minor hurling championship – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
1pm: Western Force v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
1.25pm: Live racing from Haydock, Beverley and Chester – ITV 1.
2pm: Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
2pm: Leitrim v Antrim, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
2.30pm: Meath v Dublin, Leinster senior ladies football final – TG4.
3pm: Kerry v Limerick, Munster senior football final – RTÉ 2.
4pm: Mansfield Town v Port Vale, League Two play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.
4pm: DLR Waves v Galway Women’s FC, Women’s National League – LOI TV.
4pm: Golden Lions v Western Province, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
4.45pm: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup final – Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.
5pm: Treaty United v Sligo Rovers, Women’s National League – LOI TV.
5pm: Dublin v Kildare, Leinster senior football final – RTÉ Two.
5pm: Cork v Clare, All-Ireland senior camogie championship – OfficialCamogie YouTube.
6pm: Bohemians v Peamount United, Women’s National League – LOI TV.
6pm: Senior PGA Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
6.30pm: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Women’s National League – LOI TV.
7pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
8pm: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Champions League final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.
Sunday
5am: Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
6.20am: Collingwood v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
7.40am: Port Adelaide v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 3.
8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.
9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.
12.20pm: Giro D’Italia Stage 21 – Eurosport.
12.30pm: MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2.
12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
1.30pm: Derry v Tyrone, Ulster minor football final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
1.45pm: Galway v Roscommon, Connacht senior football final – RTÉ 2.
1.55pm: Monaco Grand Prix F1 – Sky Sports F1.
4pm: Derry v Donegal, Ulster senior football final – RTÉ Two and BBC Northern Ireland.
4.30pm: Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest, Championship play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.
6pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.
