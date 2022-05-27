Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

An action-filled weekend awaits.

By The42 Team Friday 27 May 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,209 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775374
Kerry, Leinster and Liverpool all in final action.
Image: INPHO/Alamy
Kerry, Leinster and Liverpool all in final action.
Kerry, Leinster and Liverpool all in final action.
Image: INPHO/Alamy

Friday

8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.

8.35am: Crusaders v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

9am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.

10.50am: Giro D’Italia Stage 19 – Eurosport.

10.50am: Sydney Swans v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

5.30pm: Senior PGA Championship Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Galway v Sligo, Connacht minor football championship – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

7.45pm: Bohemians v Drogheda United; UCD v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v St Patrick’s Athletic; Derry City v Finn Harps; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Waterford v Treaty United; Galway United v Cork City; Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town; Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Lyon v Toulon, European Challenge Cup final – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

9pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

3am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heath, Game 6 Eastern Conference NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Main Event.

4am: Fijian Drua v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

4.45am: Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants, AFL – BT Sport 1.

7.35am: Melbourne v Fremantle, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.

8.05am: Moana Pasifika v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.

10.45am: Waratahs v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

11am: Giro D’Italia Stage 20- Eurosport.

11am: MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy qualifying – BT Sport 2.

12pm: Cork City v Shelbourne, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

12pm: Galway v Laois, All-Ireland minor hurling championship – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Western Force v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

1.25pm: Live racing from Haydock, Beverley and Chester – ITV 1.

2pm: Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

2pm: Leitrim v Antrim, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.

2.30pm: Meath v Dublin, Leinster senior ladies football final – TG4.

3pm: Kerry v Limerick, Munster senior football final – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Mansfield Town v Port Vale, League Two play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.

4pm: DLR Waves v Galway Women’s FC, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

4pm: Golden Lions v Western Province, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.

4.45pm: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup final – Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.

5pm: Treaty United v Sligo Rovers, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

5pm: Dublin v Kildare, Leinster senior football final – RTÉ Two.

5pm: Cork v Clare, All-Ireland senior camogie championship – OfficialCamogie YouTube.

6pm: Bohemians v Peamount United, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

6pm: Senior PGA Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

6.30pm: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

7pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Liverpool v Real Madrid, Champions League final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.

Sunday

5am: Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

6.20am: Collingwood v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.

7.40am: Port Adelaide v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8am: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.

9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport.

12.20pm: Giro D’Italia Stage 21 – Eurosport.

12.30pm: MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Dutch Open Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf.

1.30pm: Derry v Tyrone, Ulster minor football final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

1.45pm: Galway v Roscommon, Connacht senior football final – RTÉ 2.

1.55pm: Monaco Grand Prix F1 – Sky Sports F1.

4pm: Derry v Donegal, Ulster senior football final – RTÉ Two and BBC Northern Ireland.

4.30pm: Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest, Championship play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie