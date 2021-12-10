Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

MAJOR EUROPEAN RUGBY showdowns, the Premier League in soccer, the end of the Formula 1 season and GAA club hurling semi-finals are all part of the weekend’s sporting menu on TV.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Friday
1.3opm: Live racing from Cheltenham is on ITV4.
5pm: In golf, the QBE Shootout takes place in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.
7pm: The 2021 GAA All-Star awards take place on RTÉ 1, with the Player of the Year winners are set to be announced.
8pm: Brentford v Watford in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.
8pm: Rugby action as Northampton play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2 and Lyon meet Gloucester in the Challenge Cup on BT Sport 3.
Saturday
11.30am: Reading meet Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Premier League.
12pm: The qualifying session from the season-closing Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix is on Sky Sports Main Event.
12.30pm: Man City v Wolves in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1, while Huddersfield Town v Coventry City in the Championship is on Sky Sports Football.
1pm: Cardiff go up against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup on Virgin Media 2 and BT Sport 2.
1.25pm: Racing coverage from Cheltenham and Doncaster is on ITV4.
3pm: Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League is on Premier Sports 1.
3.15pm: The rugby action continues with Leinster playing Bath on BT Sport 2 and Bordeaux-Begles face Leicester on BT Sport 3, both in the Champions Cup.
5.30pm: Ulster are away to Clermont Auvergne on BT Sport 2 in the Champions Cup.
5.30pm: Norwich City against Man United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.
6pm: The QBE Shootout continues in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.
6.15pm: The Leinster senior hurling club semi-final is on RTÉ 2, Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla meeting Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in Portlaoise.
7.45pm: Udinese face AC Milan in Serie A on BT Sport 1.
8pm: Exeter go up against Montpellier in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.
Sunday
9.30am: Live coverage of the European Cross-Country Championships from Abbottstown in Dublin, is on RTÉ 2.
12pm: Lille meet Lyon in Ligue 1 on BT Sport ESPN, while it’s Hearts against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football.
12.30pm: Brighton play Man United in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Two.
12.55pm: The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports Main Event, as the season concludes, and also on Channel 4.
1pm: Another hectic day of rugby action begins as Connacht take on Stade Francais on BT Sport 3 and Ospreys face Sale Sharks on BT Sport 2, both in the Champions Cup.
1.15pm: TG4′s GAA action commences with the Munster senior club hurling semi-final meeting of Limerick’s Kilmallock and Cork’s Midleton.
2pm: Leicester City v Newcastle United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Premier League.
3pm: Celtic face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.
3.15pm: Wasps take on Munster in BT Sport 2 and it’s La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors on BT Sport 3, both in the Champions Cup.
3.15pm: The second Munster SHC club semi-final is on TG4, Waterford’s Ballygunner playing Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney in Dungarvan.
4.30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event, while Eintracht Frankfurt meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.
5pm: Day Three of the QBE Shootout concludes in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.
6pm: NFL action on Sky Sports NFL as Washington take on the Dallas Cowboys.
6.45pm: Arsenal play Leicester City in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: PSG v Monaco in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3, Inter Milan v Cagliari in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.
8pm: Real Madrid meet Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Premier Sports 1.
9.25pm: More NFL action on Sky Sports NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Buffalo Bills.
11.10pm: Highlights of the weekend’s Champions Cup action is on Virgin Media 2.
