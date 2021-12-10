Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Liverpool, Munster and Ballygunner all in the sporting spotlight this weekend.

MAJOR EUROPEAN RUGBY showdowns, the Premier League in soccer, the end of the Formula 1 season and GAA club hurling semi-finals are all part of the weekend’s sporting menu on TV.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Friday

1.3opm: Live racing from Cheltenham is on ITV4.

5pm: In golf, the QBE Shootout takes place in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: The 2021 GAA All-Star awards take place on RTÉ 1, with the Player of the Year winners are set to be announced.

8pm: Brentford v Watford in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Rugby action as Northampton play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2 and Lyon meet Gloucester in the Challenge Cup on BT Sport 3.

Saturday

11.30am: Reading meet Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Premier League.

12pm: The qualifying session from the season-closing Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix is on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Man City v Wolves in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1, while Huddersfield Town v Coventry City in the Championship is on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Cardiff go up against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup on Virgin Media 2 and BT Sport 2.

1.25pm: Racing coverage from Cheltenham and Doncaster is on ITV4.

3pm: Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League is on Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: The rugby action continues with Leinster playing Bath on BT Sport 2 and Bordeaux-Begles face Leicester on BT Sport 3, both in the Champions Cup.

5.30pm: Ulster are away to Clermont Auvergne on BT Sport 2 in the Champions Cup.

5.30pm: Norwich City against Man United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: The QBE Shootout continues in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.

6.15pm: The Leinster senior hurling club semi-final is on RTÉ 2, Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla meeting Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in Portlaoise.

7.45pm: Udinese face AC Milan in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Exeter go up against Montpellier in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

9.30am: Live coverage of the European Cross-Country Championships from Abbottstown in Dublin, is on RTÉ 2.

12pm: Lille meet Lyon in Ligue 1 on BT Sport ESPN, while it’s Hearts against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football.

12.30pm: Brighton play Man United in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Two.

12.55pm: The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports Main Event, as the season concludes, and also on Channel 4.

1pm: Another hectic day of rugby action begins as Connacht take on Stade Francais on BT Sport 3 and Ospreys face Sale Sharks on BT Sport 2, both in the Champions Cup.

1.15pm: TG4′s GAA action commences with the Munster senior club hurling semi-final meeting of Limerick’s Kilmallock and Cork’s Midleton.

2pm: Leicester City v Newcastle United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Premier League.

3pm: Celtic face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.

3.15pm: Wasps take on Munster in BT Sport 2 and it’s La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors on BT Sport 3, both in the Champions Cup.

3.15pm: The second Munster SHC club semi-final is on TG4, Waterford’s Ballygunner playing Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney in Dungarvan.

4.30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event, while Eintracht Frankfurt meet Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.

5pm: Day Three of the QBE Shootout concludes in Florida on Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: NFL action on Sky Sports NFL as Washington take on the Dallas Cowboys.

6.45pm: Arsenal play Leicester City in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: PSG v Monaco in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3, Inter Milan v Cagliari in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Real Madrid meet Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Premier Sports 1.

9.25pm: More NFL action on Sky Sports NFL with Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Buffalo Bills.

11.10pm: Highlights of the weekend’s Champions Cup action is on Virgin Media 2.