Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

2am – 2pm: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

7.35pm: Munster v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

7.35pm: Cardiff v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Worcester v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Juventus v Torino, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

8pm: Day Two, Genesis Invitational on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

2am – 2pm: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

12.30pm: Fulham v Huddersfield Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: West Ham v Newcastle United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

1.15pm: AFLW Highlights – TG4.

1.30pm: Racing from Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton – ITV.

2pm: Pau v Toulouse, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Bath v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.

3pm: Liverpool v Norwich, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: NUI Galway v UL/IT Carlow, Fitzgibbon Cup final – TG4.

5pm: Leinster v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.

5pm: Day Three, Genesis Invitational on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5.15pm: Dublin v Cork, Ladies Football League – TG4.

5.30pm: Armagh v Monaghan, Division 1 football league – BBC NI Sport Online/GAA GO.

5.30pm: Man City v Tottenham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.30pm: Dublin v Mayo, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

7.35pm: Scarlets v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Treviso, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Salernitana v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Real Madrid v Alaves, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.

10.30pm: Amir Khan v Kell Brook – Sky Sports Box Office.

Sunday

2am – 7am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

11am: AFLW Highlights – TG4.

11.30am: Fiorentina v Atlanta, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

12pm: Dundee United v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Derry v Cork, Division 2 football league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TV at 5.35pm).

1.45pm: Kerry v Donegal, Division 1 football league – TG4.

2pm: Leeds United v Man United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Dragons v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

2.30pm: Bayern Munich v Greuther Furth, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

3pm: Newcastle v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3pm: Celtic v Dundee, Scottish Premiership – Celtic TV.

3.15pm: Valencia v Barcelona, La Liga – La Liga TV.

3.45pm: Tyrone v Kildare, Division 1 football league – TG4.

4.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

4.30pm: Wolves v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Day Four, Genesis Invitational on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Inter Milan v Sassuolo, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

7.45pm: Marseille v Clermont, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.

8pm: Bordeaux Begles v Racing 92, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud