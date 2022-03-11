Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Mar 2022, 7:30 AM
Aidan O'Shea, Johnny Sexton and Katie McCabe.
Image: INPHO/Alamy
Image: INPHO/Alamy

Friday

11.30am: Round 2, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: DCU v UCC, O’Connor Cup semi-final – LGFA Facebook & YouTube.

1.15pm: Paris-Nice, Stage 6 – Eurosport.

3pm: UL v NUI Galway, O’Connor Cup semi-final – LGFA Facebook & YouTube.

5.10pm: Sharks v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

7pm: Italy U20 v Scotland U20, Six Nations – BBC Sports website.

7.30pm: Day Two, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Golf (coverage continues).

7.45pm: Premier Division games (Shelbourne v Dundalk, UCD v Derry City, Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers) – LOI TV.

7.45pm: First Division games (Bray Wanderers v Galway United, Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Treaty United v Longford Town, Waterford FC v Wexford FC) – LOI TV.

8pm: Wales v France, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2.

8pm: West Brom v Huddersfield Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Premier Division games (Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic) – LOI TV.

jack-byrne-and-dylan-watts Jack Byrne and Dylan Watts. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

8pm: Atletico Madrid v Cadiz, La Liga – La Liga TV.

Saturday

11.30am: Reading v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.

12.30pm: Round 3, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Golf.

honda-classic-golf Shane Lowry. Source: Marta Lavandier

12.30pm: Paris-Nice, Stage 7 – Eurosport.

12.30pm: Barnsley v Fulham, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Brighton v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

2.05pm: Bulls v Munster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

2.15pm: Italy v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV.

3pm: Brentford v Burnley, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

4pm: DCU/UCC v UL/NUI Galway, O’Connor Cup final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

4.45pm: England v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV.

eddie-jones Eddie Jones. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

5pm: Sampdoria v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

5.15pm: AFLW highlights – TG4.

5.30pm: Man United v Tottenham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

6pm: Armagh v Kildare, Division 1 football league – BBC NI Sport site, iPlayer and GAA GO.

7.15pm: England U20 v Ireland U20, Six Nations – RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now Channel.

7.30pm: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

a-general-view-of-austin-stack-park-before-of-the-game Austin Stack Park hosts Kerry against Mayo. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7.35pm: Ulster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Montpellier v Toulon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Round 3, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event.

9.35pm: 2022 Cheltenham Festival preview – TG4.

Sunday

11am: AFLW highlights – TG4.

11.30am: Round 4, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Luton Town v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Bordeaux, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.

12.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

1.45pm: Donegal v Monaghan, Division 1 football league – TG4.

conor-mcmanus Monaghan's Conor McManus. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

2pm: Meath v Cork, Division 2 football league – TG4 app (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm).

2pm: Chelsea v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Verona v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

2pm: Lions v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

2.15pm: Paris-Nice, Stage 8 – Eurosport.

3pm: Northampton v Wasps, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3.15pm: Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga – La Liga TV.

3.45pm: Tyrone v Dublin, Division 1 football league – TG4.

4pm: Dundee v Rangers, Scottish Cup quarter-final – Premier Sports 1.

4.05pm: Stormers v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

4.30pm: Arsenal v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.

5pm: Atalanta v Genoa, Serie A – BT Sport Extra 3.

5pm: Udinese v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

6.45pm: Brighton v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.

7pm: Six Nations highlights – Virgin Media Two.

7pm: Round 4, The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event.

golf-mar-08-pga-the-players-championship The famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass. Source: David Rosenblum

7.45pm: Torino v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Clermont Auvergne v Bordeaux Begles, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Barcelona v Osasuna, La Liga – La Liga TV.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

