Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

JANUARY LOCKDOWN CONTINUES but at least there’s some sport on TV to keep us entertained.

There’s a Munster-Leinster battle on Saturday in the Pro14 and another Manchester United-Liverpool clash, this time in the FA Cup, on Sunday.

Throw in the golf from Abu Dhabi where Rory McIlroy has started well, Conor McGregor in UFC 257 and places in Super Bowl LV up for grabs on Sunday night.

Here’s the main action that is in store.

Friday

4am: Day One of the second test between Sri Lanka and England is on Sky Sports Main Event.

8am: It’s Day Two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the European Tour on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: The Bundesliga action sees Borussia Monchengladbach play Borussia Dortmund on BT Sport 2.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Source: DPA/PA Images

7.45pm: FA Cup action sees Wolves travel to play Chorley on BT Sports 1 while it’s Stoke City against Watford in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: We’ve got an all-Welsh Pro14 tie on eir sport 1 as the Scarlets take on Cardiff while league leaders Paris Saint-Germain face Montpellier in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

8pm: Day Two of the American Express on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

12.30am: If you’re staying up, then on Sky Sports Main Event you can catch the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics, 1st v 3rd in the NBA Eastern Conference.

4.30am: Day Two of the second test between Sri Lanka and England is on Sky Sports Main Event.

8am: The third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship tees off on Sky Sports Golf.

12.15pm: Southampton play Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on BT Sport 1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Source: PA

1pm: There’s live racing coverage on Virgin Media One with the feature races the New One Unibet Hurdle at 3pm from Haydock and the Clarence House Steeplechase at 3.35pm from Ascot.

Politologue en rounte to winning the Tingle Creek Chase in December. Source: PA

1pm: Pro14 coverage for the day begins with Zebre playing Edinburgh on eir sport 1.

2.30pm: It’s 3rd v 5th in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 2 with Bayer Leverkusen playing Wolfsburg.

3pm: There’s six FA Cup games on across BT and BBC channels. The games involving Premier League teams see Brighton v Blackpool on BT Sport Extra 3 while Sheffield United v Plymouth and West Ham v Doncaster are both on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

5pm: Serie A leaders AC Milan host Atalanta on Premier Sport 2.

5.30pm: FA Cup action on BBC One with Cheltenham Town entertaining Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

7.35pm: Munster against Leinster is the main rugby focus of the weekend for Irish fans, you can watch all the Pro14 action on eir sport 1.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

8pm: Soccer action sees Aston Villa take on Newcastle United on Sky Sports Main Event in the only Premier League game of the day while Real Madrid travel to Alavés on La Liga TV.

8pm: Day Two of the American Express on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

1am: UFC 257 is on BT Sport Box Office with the headline for Irish fans being the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

4.30am: Day Three of the second test between Sri Lanka and England is on Sky Sports Main Event.

7am: The final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship is covered on Sky Sports Golf.

11.30am: Juventus play Bologna in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

12pm: It’s Chelsea against Luton Town in the FA Cup, follow the action on BBC One.

12.30pm: Some Irish interest in the fortunes of Preston North End, they go up against Reading in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: FA Cup games see Brentford play Leicester City on BT Sport 1 and Fulham face Burnley on BT Sport Extra 2. Elsewhere Bayern Munich take on Schalke in the Bundesliga, you can catch it on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Connacht go up against Ospreys in the Pro14 with live coverage on TG4.

Connacht coach Andy Friend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3.15pm: Barcelona play Elche on La Liga TV.

5pm: The big tie of the FA Cup fourth round sees another battle between Man United and Liverpool, BBC One are covering it.

8pm: The last FA Cup game of the day involves Everton going up against Sheffield Wednesday on BT Sport 1 while La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid play Valencia on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Day Two of the American Express on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Source: Douglas R. Clifford/Times

8.05pm: It’s the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady. Sky Sports Main Event have the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

11.40pm: Then the NFL spotlight turns to the Kansas City Chiets meeting the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Again you can catch this on Sky Sports Main Event.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!