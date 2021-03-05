Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

THE EUROPEAN ATHLETICS Indoor Championships, the Manchester derby in the Premier League and a couple of inter-provincial rugby showdowns are all on the sporting menu this weekend.

Munster face Connacht tonight and Leinster play Ulster tomorrow night in the main rugby games of interest, while in soccer there’s the Madrid derby in La Liga and Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga.

You can also keep an eye on the latest AFLW action and the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

Here’s the lot to look forward to over the next few days.

Friday

6pm: Live coverage on RTÉ 2 of the European Athletics Indoor Championships from Poland.

7pm: Day Two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: The big game of the night sees Munster play Connacht in the Pro14 on eir Sport 1.

7.45pm: Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City are in action in the Championship, they play Huddersfield Town in a game on Sky Sports Main Event.

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy. Source: PA

8pm: On La Liga TV, you can catch Valencia against Villarreal.

Saturday

12.30pm: Burnley play Arsenal in the weekend’s Premier League opener on BT Sport 1 while in the Championship it’s Watford against Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.55pm: There’s live racing coverage on ITV from Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury.

1pm: The day’s Pro14 rugby coverage begins on eir Sport 1 with Zebre taking on Glasgow Warriors.

2.30pm: It’s Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on BT Sport ESPN.

3pm: You can catch Sheffield United v Southampton in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event or Swansea v Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

5.15pm: Catch up on AFLW deferred coverage on TG4 from Round 6 with GWS Giants playing Brisbane Lions.

5.30pm: Aston Villa against Wolves in the Premier League is on offer on Sky Sports Main Event. The big one in German football is Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund on BT Sport 2.

5.30pm: Live coverage on RTÉ 2 of the evening session of the European Athletics Indoor Championships from Poland.

5.30pm: Sky Sports Golf have third round coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

7.35pm: It’s Ulster against Leinster in the major Pro14 clash, you can watch that as well on eir Sport 1. At the same time it’s Ospreys squaring off against the Dragons on eir Sport 2.

Ulster coaches Dan McFarland and Dwayne Peel. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

7.45pm: Juventus meet Lazio in the Serie A action on Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Check out Brighton against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Barcelona are away to Osasuna on La Liga TV.

Sunday

12pm: In the Premier League, Newcastle United face West Brom in Premier Sports 1 while Celtic take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

12:45pm: More AFLW deferred coverage from TG4 of the Round 6 action as Collingwood take on Western Bulldogs.

2pm: Liverpool meet Fulham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while AC Milan take on Verona in Serie A on Premier Sports 2.

2.30pm: Racing coverage on TG4 is live from Leopardstown.

3.15pm: The last Pro14 game of the weekend on eir Sport 1 pits Edinburgh against Benetton while the Madrid derby is on La Liga TV as Atletico play Real.

Action from last December's Madrid derby. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

3.50pm: RTÉ 2 have live coverage for the afternoon session of the European Athletics Indoor Championships from Poland.

4.30pm: Another soccer derby is the order of the day on Sky Sports Main Event, Manchester City facing Manchester United in the Premier League.

5.30pm: Catch the final round of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm: The last Premier League action of the weekend involves Tottenham Hotspur facing Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Main Event.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat deteriorating player-referee relationships, perception vs reality with Ireland, initiation songs, a potential ‘home’ Lions tour, and this weekend’s interpros:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud