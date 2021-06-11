Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

THE WEATHER IS glorious and there’s a host of sport on the box to keep you entertained this weekend.

Nada, Rashford and Fenton are in action this weekend. Source: PA/Inpho

Euro 2020 has arrived and over the weekend Italy, Belgium and England are among the contenders who begin their campaigns.

The French Open reaches its conclusion with the men’s and women’s singles finals, while there’s promotion and relegation at stage in Gaelic football. There’s also rugby, cricket, golf and horse racing on offer, plus the start of the Copa América.

Here’s what’s coming up on TV for sports fans over the weekend.

Friday

9.55am: The French Open continues from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 and ITV4 (from 1.30pm).

10.15am: England face New Zealand in day two of the second Test on Sky Sports Cricket.

12pm: Take in Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovenia on Eurosport 2.

6pm: Munster face Zebra in the Rainbow Cup on TG4, eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Euro 2020 kicks off with the Group A meeting of Turkey v Italy on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1.

8.15pm: Leinster take on Dragons on TG4, eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: There’s Super League action as Leeds Rhinos play St Helens on Sky Sports Arena.

8pm: There’s golf from South Carolina with the Palmetto Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

11.20pm: Catch up on opening day Euro 2020 highlights on RTÉ and UTV (from 11.10pm).

Saturday

10am: England face New Zealand in day three of the second Test on Sky Sports Cricket.

1.25pm: There’s horse racing on UTV from York, including the Grand Cup.

1.30pm: The French Open, including the Women’s Singles Final, continues from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 and ITV4

1.30pm: Euro 2020 continues with the Group A clash of Wales v Switzerland on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1.

3pm: Wasps and Leicester Tigers clash in the English Premiership on BT Sport 1, while Exeter Chiefs take on Sale Sharks on BT Sport 3.

3pm: The GAA action begins with the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B encounter of Clare v Kilkenny on eir Sport 1.

3pm: Donegal take on Cork in the Ladies football league Division 1 semi-final on TG4.

3pm: There’s English Premiership rugby action on BT Sport Extra with Bath v Northampton, Bristol v London Irish and Harlequins v Newcastle.

5pm: Denmark meet Finland in Group B of the Euros on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1.

5pm: Tyrone and Kerry clash in the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final on TG4.

5.15pm: Dublin face Mayo in the Ladies football league Division 1 semi-final on Sport TG4′s Youtube channel.

7pm: In boxing, Lewis Ritson fights Jeremias Ponce on Sky Sports Action from Newcastle.

7.15pm: The second Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final on TG4 sees Donegal and Dublin face-off.

8pm: Golf from South Carolina continues with the Palmetto Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Belgium face Russia in Euro 2020 Group B on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1.

11.20pm: Catch up on day two Euro 2020 highlights on RTÉ and BBC 1 (from 10.30pm).

Sunday

3am: Overnight UFC action from Arizona where Deiveson Figueiredo fights Brandon Moreno and Israel Adesanya takes on Marvin Vettori on BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England face New Zealand in day three of the second Test on Sky Sports Cricket.

10.25am: The French Open, including the Men’s Singles Final, continues from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 and ITV4 (from 1pm).

1pm: Edinburgh v Scarlets in the Rainbow Cup will be aired by Premier Sports 1 and eir Sport 1.

1.45pm: The Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final sees Clare clash with Mayo on TG4.

2pm: England open their Euro 2020 account against Croatia in Group D.

3.45pm: The Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final sees Monaghan play Galway on TG4. There’s deferred coverage of the Division 1A hurling tie between Cork and Galway afterwards.

4.30pm: The English Championship rugby final 1st leg pits Ealing against Saracens on Premier Sports 1.

5pm: RTÉ 2 and UTV have the Euro 2020 Group C game of Austria v North Macedonia.

6pm: Golf from South Carolina continues with the Palmetto Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: RTÉ 2 and UTV will also air the Euro 2020 Group C games of Netherlands v Ukraine

10pm: The Copa América opens up with Brazil v Venezuela on the BBC Red Button.

10.15pm: Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 shows all the highlights of the weekend’s football and hurling action.

11.15pm: Catch up on day three Euro 2020 highlights on BBC 1.

