Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

James Ryan, Stephen Kenny and Padraic Maher all in the sporting spotlight.

IT’S A BIG weekend for Irish rugby and soccer with the two international sides in action in the highlights of the TV sporting menu.

Andy Farrell’s side play New Zealand tomorrow afternoon before Stephen Kenny’s team take on Luxembourg on Sunday night.

There’s plenty League of Ireland action over the weekend as well as other international rugby and soccer games.

Three GAA county senior finals are televised over the weekend with the focus on Dublin, Galway and Tipperary, while there’s also racing from Punchestown, NFL on Sunday night and golf with the European and PGA Tours.

Here’s the full list to take in.

Friday

8am: The Aviv Dubai Championship second round is on Sky Sports Golf as the European Tour continues.

1.30pm: Racing action from Cheltenham is live on ITV4.

5pm: Ireland play Italy in the Euro U21 qualifier at Tallaght Stadium, RTÉ 2 have all the action.

5pm: Scotland play Moldova in their World Cup qualifier on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1.

6pm: PGA Tour golf action with the second day of the Houston Open on Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm: Ireland face USA in the Women’s November Tests, it’s live on the RTÉ Player.

Ireland's Eimear Considine. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

7.45pm: England face Albania on ITV, while elsewhere in the World Cup qualifiers it’s Italy v Switzerland on Sky Sports Premier League and Northern Ireland v Lithuania on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: LOI TV have the SSE Airtricity Premier Division action as Bohemians play Shamrock Rovers, Derry City take on Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic meet Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7.45pm: Gloucester meet Bath in the Premiership Rugby Cup on BT Sport 2.

11pm: Uruguay play Argentina in their World Cup qualifier on Premier Sports 1.

Saturday

8am: European Tour action as the Aviv Dubai Championship third round is on Sky Sports Golf.

11am: The MotoGP qualifying is live from the Grand Prix of Valencia on BT Sport 2.

12.30pm: Live racing on TG4 comes from Punchestown.

1pm: Italy take on Argentina and Scotland play South Africa in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime.

1.30pm: ITV4’s racing covers the action at Cheltenham and Lingfield.

1.30pm: It’s Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC One.

3.15pm: The big one for Irish rugby fans as the All Blacks land in Dublin. Ireland play New Zealand with live coverage on RTÉ 2.

5.30pm: England go up against Australia in rugby action on Amazon Prime.

6pm: The Dublin senior hurling final is live on RTÉ 2 as Kilmacud Crokes play Na Fianna in Parnell Park.

Donal Ryan celebrates after Na Fianna's semi-final win with Liam Rushe. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6pm: Sky Sports Golf are showing the third day of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

7.15pm: The WNL game between Peamount United and Galway WFC is live on TG4.

7.30pm: Longford Town play Waterford FC in the Premier Division on LOI TV.

7.45pm: World Cup qualifier action sees Wales play Belarus on Sky Sports Main Event, while Belgium take on Estonia on Sky Sports Premier League. It’s France v Kazakhstan and Montenegro v Netherlands on Sky Sports Red Button.

Sunday

8am: The final round of the Aviv Dubai Championship on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

12.20pm: Live racing action from Punchestown on RTÉ 2.

12.30pm: The MotoGP action is on BT Sport 2 as the Grand Prix of Valencia takes place.

12.30pm: Everton face Man United in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Premier League.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

1pm: France play Georgia on Amazon Prime in the Autumn Internationals.

1.30pm: The Galway senior football final is on TG4, Corofin take on Mountbellew-Moylough.

1.30pm: ITV4’s racing covers the action at Cheltenham and Fontwell.

2pm: Croatia take on Russia in the World Cup qualifiers on Sky Sports Football.

3pm: Man City play Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Premier League.

3.15pm: TG4’s second game on GAA BEO is the Tipperary senior hurling decider with Loughmore-Castleiney meeting Thurles Sarsfields.

3.15pm: The last rugby international of the weekend sees Wales play Fiji on Amazon Prime.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

4.50pm: The Ireland senior women’s team take on the Czech Republic in the Eurobasket 2023 qualifier, it’s live on TG4.

4.55pm: The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1.

5pm: Germany take on Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers on Sky Sports Football.

6pm: The final round of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Sky Sports NFL have live coverage of the New Orlean Saints against the Tennessee Titans.

7.45pm: Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team play Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifier, it’s live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Football. Other World Cup qualifiers sees Portugal play Serbia on Sky Sports Red Button and Spain play Sweden on Sky Sports Premier League.

9.15pm: Sky Sports NFL have live coverage of the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.