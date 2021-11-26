Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Thurles Sarsfields, Bohemians and Munster are all in action this weekend.

THE FAI CUP final and a return to action for Ireland’s provinces in the United Rugby Championship are part of the weekend’s sporting menu on TV.

Bohemians take on St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday afternoon in the Irish soccer showpiece, while the rugby action sees Connacht playing tonight, Leinster facing Ulster tomorrow night, and Munster feature in South Africa.

The big Premier League tie of the weekend involves Chelsea against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, while the televised hurling ties are from the Leinster and Munster club championships, and the Tipperary final replay.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Friday

10am: Day Two action from the Joburg Open in South Africa is on Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Racing on ITV3 comes from Newbury.

7.45pm: It’s Connacht against Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship (URC) from the Sportsground, live on RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Bath play Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership rugby on BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Waterford United face UCD in the LOI promotion-relegation play-off on LOI TV.

8pm: West Brom take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

Saturday

10am: The third round action from the Joburg Open in South Africa is on Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Arsenal face Newcastle United in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, while it’s Preston North End against Fulham in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Racing on ITV3, and later on ITV, is from Newbury and Newcastle.

2.30pm: Barbarians against Samoa in the Autumn Internationals on BBC One.

3pm: Harlequins face London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership rugby on BT Sport 2.

3.30pm: TG4 have URC action as Cell C Sharks play the Scarlets in Round 6.

5pm: Juventus take on Atalanta in Serie A on BT Sport 2.

5.30pm: Live Leinster senior club hurling action on RTÉ 2, Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla play Wexford’s Rapparees in this quarter-final.

5.30pm: Brighton play Leeds United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event, Bayern Munich play Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.

5.45pm: Munster play Vodacom Blue Bulls in the URC Round 6, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Inter Milan take on Venezia in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Leinster meet Ulster in the URC at the RDS Arena, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Toulouse take on Brive in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Barcelona go up against Villarreal in La Liga on La Liga TV.

Sunday

10am: The final round action from the Joburg Open in South Africa is on Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Rangers play Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football, Paris Saint-Germain go up against St Etienne in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1.

12.50pm: Racing from the Fairyhouse Winter Festival is live on RTÉ 2.

1.15pm: TG4’s GAA BEO coverage begins with Clare’s Ballyea playing Waterford’s Ballygunner in the Munster senior quarter-final.

2pm: Brentford v Everton in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event, AC Milan play Sassuolo in Serie A on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Celtic take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.

3pm: Saracens face Sale Sharks on BT Sport 1 in the Gallagher Premiership rugby.

3.15pm: More GAA coverage on TG4 as the Tipperary senior hurling final replay sees Loughmore-Castleiney take on Thurles Sarsfields.

4pm: The FAI Cup final is on RTÉ 2 as St Patrick’s Athletic take on Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium.

4.30pm: Chelsea v Man United in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event, RB Leipzig play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sky Sports Football.

4.50pm: The Ireland senior men’s team take on Austria in the Eurobasket 2023 qualifier on TG4, live from the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

6pm: Live NFL on Sky Sports NFL, it’s Tennessee Titans against New England Patriots.

7.45pm: Napoli v Lazio in Serie A is on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Real Madrid v Sevilla in La Liga is on La Liga TV.

8pm: Racing 92 v Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 is on Premier Sports 2.

9.25pm: LA Rams against Green Bay Packers, live from the NFL, is on Sky Sports Main Event.