Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Tom Brady, James Ryan and Jordan Henderson are all in the sporting spotlight this weekend.

WE’RE INTO EARLY February, we remain in lockdown but the good news is that there is at least a feast of sport to get stuck into this weekend.

It’s the start of the 2021 Six Nations with Ireland’s trip to Cardiff the main focus on Sunday afternoon while before that there’s action tomorrow in Rome and Twickenham.

On another big weekend in the Premier League, Man City against Liverpool provides the glamour pairing in opposition on Sunday afternoon.

Later that night it’s Super Bowl LV pitting Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes.

Throw in the Dublin Racing Festival from Leopardstown, Connacht in the Pro14 and golf on the European Tour, and there’s plenty to enjoy.

Here’s what’s in store.

Friday

8am: Day Two of the Saudi International on the European Tour tees off on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: The PGA Tour focus is on the second round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

7.30pm: In the Bundesliga, leaders Bayern Munich are away to Hertha Berlin and it’s live on BT Sport 2.

7.35pm: There’s Pro14 action on TG4 as Connacht travel to take on Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade.

7.45pm: Serie A coverage on Premier Sports 2 as second-placed Inter Milan take on Fiorentina.

8.15pm: The main game in the Championship sees the top two meet with Swansea City playing Norwich City on Sky Sports Football.

Conor Hourihane has got off to a flying start with Swansea City. Source: PA

Saturday

9.30am: Day Three of the Saudi International on the European Tour is on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: The day’s soccer action commences in the Premier League with Aston Villa facing Arsenal on BT Sport 1 while in the Championship it’s Coventry City against Watford on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: RTÉ 2 begin their coverage of the Dublin Racing Festival with the Irish Champion Hurdle off at 3.15pm. There is also racing on ITV4 where they will take in action from Leopardstown along with feature races from Sandown and Wetherby.

Rachael Blackmore after Honeysuckle's win in the Champion Hurdle last year. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

2.15pm: The opening game of the Six Nations is on in Rome with Italy taking on France. You can catch it on Virgin Media One and ITV.

2.30pm: Borussia Dortmund play SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on BT Sport ESPN.

3pm: Plenty soccer games to get stuck into. In the Premier League, Burnley v Brighton is on Sky Sports Main Event and Newcastle v Southampton is on BT Sport 1. Celtic v Motherwell is available on Celtic TV.

3.15pm: Real Madrid take on Huesca on La Liga TV.

4.45pm: The Six Nations coverage continues with England against Scotland at Twickenham, Virgin Media One and ITV have this game.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/INPHO

5pm: Juventus take on Roma in Serie A on Premier Sports 1, both sides currently in the top four.

5.10pm: Highlights from the second round of the Women’s AFL are available on TG4 with the main game being focused on is the meeting of Collingwood and the Gold Coast Suns.

5.30pm: Fulham take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: The third round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona takes place on the PGA Tour and you can catch it on Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: The last Premier League game of the day features Man United hosting Everton on Sky Sports Main Event.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man United's 9-0 win on Tuesday night. Source: PA

Sunday

8.30am: The final round of the Saudi International on the European Tour tees off on Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Check out Tottenham v West Brom in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 and Hamilton against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.30pm: RTÉ 2 have all the coverage of the Dublin Racing Festival with the Irish Gold Cup the feature race at 3.40pm. You can also catch the Leopardstown racing on ITV4 along with action from Musselburgh.

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy with last year's Irish Gold Cup winner Delta Work. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

2pm: Wolves play Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event while Serie A league leaders AC Milan take on Crotone on Premier Sports 1.

3pm: The big one of the weekend in the Six Nations as Ireland face Wales in Cardiff with all the action on Virgin Media One and BBC One.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton Source: Guinness Six Nations/INPHO

4.30pm: A massive game in the Premier League as Liverpool play Man City, it’s on Sky Sports Main Event.

Mo Salah in action for Liverpool against Man City. Source: PA

6pm: The final round from the PGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf is on with the Phoenix Open held at TPC Scottsdale.

7.15pm: Sheffield United take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Barcelona face Real Betis in La Liga on Premier Sports 1 while PSG entertain Marseille in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1.

11pm: The highlights of the weekend’s Six Nations action are available on Virgin Media Two.

11.30pm: It’s Super Bowl LV to round off your weekend as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, all the action on Sky Sports Main Event with build-up starting at 10pm.

Tom Brady reacting after winning the NFC Championship against the Packers. Source: Matt Ludtke