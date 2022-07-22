Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

There’s plenty of live action worth tuning in for across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jul 2022, 7:00 AM
Friday

1.05am: Athletics World Championships – BBC One

10am: The Amundi Evian Championship – Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am: Richmond v Fremantle, AFL – BT Sport 1

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 19 – Eurosport/TG4 (11.45am)/ITV4 (2pm)

12.30pm: French Grand Prix, practice – Sky Sports F1 

3.45pm: Ireland v New Zealand, third T20 – BT Sport 3

5.30pm: The Senior Open – Sky Sports The Open

7pm: Cazoo Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports The Open

7.45pm: Athlone Town v Galway United, Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers, Wexford v Cork, Waterford FC v Longford Town, Wexford v Cork City, League of Ireland First Division – LOITV

7.45pm: Dundalk v Finn Harps, UCD v Shelbourne, League of Ireland Premier Division – LOITV

8pm: Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final, Sweden v Belgium – RTÉ2

8pm: Super League, Hull FC v Castleford – Sky Sports Arena

8.30pm: 3M Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports The Open 

9pm: World Matchplay Darts, quarter-finals – Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

1.05am: Athletics World Championships – BBC One

4.30am: AFL, Sydney Swans v Adelaide Crows – BT Sport 3

7.30am: AFL, Port Adelaide and Geelong Cats – BT Sport 1

8.30am: NRL, Panthers v Sharks – Sky Sports Main Event

10am: AFL, Western Bulldogs and Melbourne – BT Sport 3

10.30am: The Amundi Evian Championship – Sky Sports Main Event

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 20 – Eurosport/TG4 (11.55am)/ITV4 (3pm) 

1.25pm: Horse Racing – Virgin Media One

2pm: Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Galway v Sligo Rovers, Women’s National League – LOITV

2pm: Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, League of Ireland Premier Division – LOITV

2.30am: French Grand Prix, qualifying – Sky Sports F1 

3pm: Celtic v Norwich, pre-season friendly, Premier Sports 1

3.15pm: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final – RTÉ 2

4.30pm: The Senior Open – Sky Sports The Open

5pm: Cork City v DLR Waves, Treaty United v Peamount United, Women’s National League – LOITV

5.30pm: Galway v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final – RTÉ 2 

6pm: Wexford Youths v Bohemians, Women’s National League – LOITV

6.30pm: Athletics World Championships – BBC Two

7pm: Cazoo Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports The Open

8pm: Athletics World Championships – BBC Three

8pm: World Matchplay Darts, semi-finals – Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final, France v Netherlands – RTÉ2/BBC One

8pm: UFC fight night – BT Sport 1

8.30pm: 3M Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports The Open 

9.45pm: Up For The Match – RTÉ 1

Sunday

1am: Athletics World Championships – BBC One

12am: MLS, New York City FC v Inter Miami – Sky Sports Main Event

1am: Fight Night, Joet Gonzalez v Isaac Dogboe – Sky Sports Action

1.30am: Sporting Kansas v LAFC – Sky Sports Mix

4am: Real Madrid v Barcelona, pre-season friendly – Premier Sports 1

6am: AFL, Collingwood v Essendon – BT Sport 1

10.30am: The Amundi Evian Championship – Sky Sports The Open

12pm: Tour de France Women, Stage 1 – Eurosport/TG4 (12.20pm)

12.30pm: French Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1

1pm: Women’s World Matchplay darts – Sky Sports Action

1.30pm: The Senior Open – Sky Sports Mix

3pm: Tour de France, final stage – Eurosport/Tg4 (3.20pm)/ITV4 (4pm)

3pm: Aberdeen v Raith Rovers, Premier Sports Cup – Premier Sports 1

3.30pm: Kerry v Galway, All-Ireland senior football championship final – RTÉ 2/Sky Sports Arena

7pm: Cazoo Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports The Open

8pm: 3M Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports The Open

8pm: Athletics World Championships – BBC Two

9pm: World Matchplay Darts, final – Sky Sports Main Event

9pm: Athletics World Championships – BBC Three

