Morgan Treacy/INPHO The Aviva Stadium hosts Ireland against England tomorrow.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
37 minutes ago

Friday

  • 10.50am: Collingwood v Brisbane Lions, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 1pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
  • 2.45pm: Tour of Denmark Stage 4, UCI World Tour – Eurosport 1.
  • 6pm: BMW Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Dundalk; Cork City v Waterford; Kerry v Drogheda United; UCD v Galway United; Bohemians v Rockmount; FAI Cup – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Skerries Town, FAI Cup – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Leeds United v West Brom, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

  • 7.35am: GWS Giants v Essendon, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 9am:Sweden v , Women’s World Cup third place play-off – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 9am: World Athletics Championships from Budapest – BBC Two.
  • 10.25am: St Kilda v Geelong Cats, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
  • 12.30pm: Plymouth Argyle v Southampton, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Racing 92 v Bordeaux, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Leinster v Ulster, Women’s interprovincial championships – TG4.
  • 1.30pm: ISPS Handa World Invitational Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 2pm: Tour of Denmark Stage 5, UCI World Tour – Eurosport 1.
  • 3pm: Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Munster v Connacht, Women’s interprovincial championships – TG4.
  • 3.15pm: Wales v South Africa, Rugby International – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5pm: Treaty United v Shelbourne; Galway United v Cork City; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Ireland v England, Rugby International – RTÉ 2.
  • 5.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v FC Koln, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Frosinone v Napoli, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Italy v Romania, Rugby International – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: World Athletics Championships from Budapest – BBC Two and Eurosport 1.
  • 6pm: Wexford Youths v DLR Waves, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 6.30pm: BMW Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Athlone Town v Sligo Rovers, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Peamount United v Bohemian FC, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
  • 8pm: Manchester City v Newcastle United, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Toulouse v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – TNT Sports 3.
  • 8.05pm: France v Fiji, Rugby International – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • 1am: UFC 292, Sterling v O’Malley – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.15am: World Athletics Championships from Budapest – Eurosport 1.
  • 6.20am: Melbourne v Hawthorn, AFL – TNT Sports 3.
  • 7.40am: Fremantle v Port Adelaide, AFL – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11am: Spain v , Women’s World Cup final – RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV1.
  • 11am: ISPS Handa World Invitational Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12pm: Norwich City v Millwall, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30pm: St Patrick’s CYFC v Wexford; FAI Cup – LOI TV.
  • 2pm: Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.15pm: Breaffy v Ballina Stephenites, Mayo senior football championship – TG4.
  • 3pm: World Athletics Championships from Budapest – BBC One and Eurosport 1.
  • 3pm: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Viaplay Cup second round – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4pm: BMW Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Naomh Éanna v Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford senior hurling final – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: West Ham v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, FAI Cup – LOI TV.
  • 6.30pm: Barcelona v Cadiz, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Udinese v Juventus, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: Women’s World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
  • 9pm: BMW Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

