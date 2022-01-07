Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Ulster, Ballygunner and Collingwood are all in the sporting spotlight.

MUNSTER AGAINST ULSTER in the United Rugby Championship and the third round of the FA Cup.

Senior GAA provincial club finals in Leinster, Munster and Connacht, along with action in the NFL, golf in Hawaii and the start of the new AFLW season.

Here’s your guide to sport on TV this weekend.

Friday

7.30pm: Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga is on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: Bristol Bears play Sale Sharks on BT Sport 1 in the Premiership Rugby.

8pm: Swindon Town v Man City on ITV is the start of the weekend’s FA Cup third round action, while Bordeaux v Marseille in Ligue 1 is on BT Sport 2.

8.15pm: Sky Sports Golf have Day Two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Hawaii.

Saturday

12.30pm: Sunderland are in League One action on Sky Sports Main Event as they face Wycombe Wanderers.

12.45pm: Millwall v Crystal Palace in the FA Cup is live on ITV.

1.30pm: Live racing from Sandown on Virgin Media One.

2pm: Castres v Stade Francis in the French Top 14 is on Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Edinburgh face Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship on Premier Sports 1, while it’s Harlequins against Exeter in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 2.

4pm: Brive v Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 is on Premier Sports 2.

5pm: RTÉ 2 have the Leinster senior club football final live from Croke Park as Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes face Kildare’s Naas.

5.15pm: Glasgow Warriors take on Ospreys in the URC on Premier Sports 1.

5.15pm: Full deferred AFLW coverage on TG4, Western Bulldogs play Melbourne.

5.30pm: FA Cup action sees Hull City play Everton on BBC One, while the BBC Red Button has a series of other games – Chelsea v Chesterfield, Swansea City v Southampton and Yeovil Town v Bournemouth. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga is on Sky Sports Main Event and it’s Granada v Barcelona on La Liga TV.

7.35pm: Munster face Ulster in the United Rugby Championship, live on RTÉ 2, while it’s Scarlets against Dragons on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Real Madrid take on Valencia on La Liga TV.

8.15pm: Sky Sports Golf have Day Three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Hawaii.

9.30pm: NFL action on Sky Sports NFL as Kansas City Chiefs play Denver Broncos.

Sunday

1.15am: NFL action sees Dallas Cowboys play Philadelphia Eagles on Sky Sports NFL.

11.15am: Full deferred AFLW coverage on TG4, Carlton take on Collingwood.

11.30am: Serie A action on BT Sport 1 sees Venezia play AC Milan.

1.30pm: TG4’s GAA BEO coverage begins with the Connacht senior club football final as Mayo’s Knockmore play Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses.

2pm: FA Cup action as West Ham play Leeds United on ITV.

3pm: Wasps play Leicester in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 2.

3.30pm: The Munster senior club hurling final is live on TG4 with Waterford’s Ballygunner taking on Limerick’s Kilmallock.

3.30pm: Napoli face Sampdoria in Serie A on BT Sport 3.

4pm: Cameroon play Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage on Sky Sports Main Event.

5.15pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal in the FA Cup is live on ITV.

5.30pm: Roma take on Juventus in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

6pm: NFL action begins on Sky Sports Main Event with Indianapolis Colts against Jacksonville Jaguars.

6.45pm: West Ham play Man United in the FA Women’s Super League on Sky Sports Premier League.

7pm: Ethiopia v Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: Lyon play Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2, while it’s Inter Milan against Lazio in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Toulouse face Montpellier in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Villarreal face Atletico Madrid on La Liga TV.

9pm: Sky Sports Golf have Day Four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Hawaii.

9.25pm: More NFL action on Sky Sports Main Event with San Francisco 49ers facing Los Angeles Rams.

