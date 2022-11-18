Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

1 hour ago 2,079 Views 1 Comment
A big weekend for the Irish international teams and Rory McIlroy as the DP World Tour season ends.
Friday

7am: DP World Tour Golf Championship, Round 2 in Dubai – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Snooker: UK Championship – BBC Two.

5pm: RSM Classic Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: LPGA Tour Championship, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Sale Sharks v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby Cup – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Portsmouth v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

7am: DP World Tour Golf Championship, Round 3 in Dubai – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Exeter City v Ipswich Town, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Snooker: UK Championship – BBC Two.

1pm: Italy v South Africa, Autumn Rugby International – Amazon Prime.

1pm: Wales v Georgia, Autumn Rugby International – Amazon Prime.

1pm: Badminton Irish Open – TG4.

1pm: Australia v Neaw Zealand, Women’s Rugby League World Cup final – BBC One.

1.30pm: Live Racing from Haydock Park and Ascot – Virgin Media One.

2pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.

3pm: Everton v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

3.15pm: Scotland v Argentina, Autumn Rugby International – Amazon Prime.

4pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.

4pm: Australia v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup final – BBC One.

5.15pm: Ratoath (Meath) v The Downs (Westmeath), Leinster senior club football semi-final – RTÉ 2.

5.30pm: Arsenal v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: England v New Zealand, Autumn Rugby International – Amazon Prime.

6pm: RSM Classic Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Portarlington (Laois), Leinster senior club football semi-final – RTÉ 2.

7pm: LPGA Tour Championship, Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Rugby International – Virgin Media 2 and Amazon Prime.

Sunday

6.30am: DP World Tour Golf Championship, Round 4 in Dubai – Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.

1pm: Snooker: UK Championship – BBC Two.

1pm: Chelsea v Tottenham, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.

1pm: France v Japan, Autumn Rugby International – Amazon Prime.

1pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.

1.10pm: Live Racing from Punchestown – RTÉ 1.

1.15pm: Ballyea (Clare) v St Finbarr’s (Cork), Munster senior club hurling semi-final – TG4.

3.15pm: Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Munster senior club hurling semi-final – TG4.

4pm: Qatar v Ecuador, World Cup 2022 Group A – RTÉ 2 & BBC One.

6pm: LPGA Tour Championship, Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.

7pm: Ireland v Malta, International Soccer Friendly – RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Football.

9pm: RSM Classic Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

9.15pm: Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.

