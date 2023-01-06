Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
7.30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
7.35pm: Munster v Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.35pm: Dragons v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – BBC Two.
7.45pm: Gloucester v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Man United v Everton, FA Cup third round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.
Saturday
12.30pm: Gillingham v Leicester City, FA Cup third round – BBC One.
12.30pm: Tottenham v Portsmouth, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1.
12.55pm: Live Racing from Sandown and Wincanton – ITV 1.
1pm: Benetton Treviso v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
2pm: Newcastle v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
3pm: Blackpool v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1.
3.15pm: Villarreal v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
4.30pm: Exeter v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
5pm: Juventus v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
5.15pm: Connacht v Sharks, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2.
6pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, FA Cup third round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
7.35pm: Ospreys v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.45pm: Monza v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Liverpool v Wolves, FA Cup third round – ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.
8:30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
9.30pm: Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.
11pm: San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
Sunday
1.30am: Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
1.30pm: Motherwell v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
1.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
2pm: Cardiff City v Leeds United, FA Cup third round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.
2pm: Lazio v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
3pm: Glasgow Warriors v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
3pm: Harlequins v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
3.30pm: Moycullen (Galway) v Watty Grahams Glen (Derry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
4pm: Dundee United v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
4.30pm: Manchester City v Chelsea, FA Cup third round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.
5pm: Sampdoria v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
6pm: Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.
6.30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
7.45pm: AC Milan v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Atlético Madrid v Barcelona, La Liga – ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.
8pm: Montpellier v Racing 92, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
8.30pm: Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
9.30pm: Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.
11pm: Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
