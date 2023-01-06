Advertisement
Friday 6 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
INPHO-Alamy Munster, Manchester United and Kerins O'Rahillys in the weekend sporting spotlight.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.
838
1
33 minutes ago

Friday

7.30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

7.35pm: Munster v Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.35pm: Dragons v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – BBC Two.

7.45pm: Gloucester v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Man United v Everton, FA Cup third round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.

Saturday

12.30pm: Gillingham v Leicester City, FA Cup third round – BBC One.

12.30pm: Tottenham v Portsmouth, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1.

12.55pm: Live Racing from Sandown and Wincanton – ITV 1.

1pm: Benetton Treviso v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

2pm: Newcastle v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.

3pm: Blackpool v Nottingham Forest, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: Villarreal v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

4.30pm: Exeter v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Juventus v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

5.15pm: Connacht v Sharks, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, FA Cup third round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.

7.35pm: Ospreys v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Monza v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Liverpool v Wolves, FA Cup third round – ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.

8:30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm: Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

11pm: San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

Sunday

1.30am: Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

1.30pm: Motherwell v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

1.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.

2pm: Cardiff City v Leeds United, FA Cup third round – ITV 1 and Premier Sports 1.

2pm: Lazio v Empoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

3pm: Glasgow Warriors v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

3pm: Harlequins v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3.30pm: Moycullen (Galway) v Watty Grahams Glen (Derry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.

4pm: Dundee United v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm: Manchester City v Chelsea, FA Cup third round – BBC One and Premier Sports 1.

5pm: Sampdoria v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

6pm: Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

6.30pm: Sentry Tournament of Champions Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: AC Milan v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Atlético Madrid v Barcelona, La Liga – ITV 4 and Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Montpellier v Racing 92, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

8.30pm: Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

9.30pm: Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

11pm: Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     