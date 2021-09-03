Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

IT’S A BIG weekend of sporting events in Dublin, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team back in action in front of home fans tomorrow for their latest World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

On Sunday in Croke Park, the All-Ireland ladies football finals take centre stage with Dublin playing Meath in the senior decider.

There’s also rugby action with the new Top 14 season commencing, while the focus in golf is on the Tour Championship and the Solheim Cup.

Here’s what’s in store sporting wise on TV over the next few days.

Friday

10.15am: England v India in the second day of the fourth test is on Sky Sports Main Event.

10.30am: Geelong Cats play GWS Giants in the semi-final of the AFL Finals series on BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: The Italian Open is the focus on the European Tour, live coverage on Sky Sports Golf of Day 2.

2pm: The latest stage of La Vuelta is on Eurosport.

5.30pm: The second day of the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: The FA Women’s Super League begins with Man United taking on Reading on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm LOI TV action sees Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, St Pat’s Athletic v Longford Town and Waterford v Dundalk.

8pm: Finn Harps face Shamrock Rovers on LOI TV.

Saturday

10am: Brisbane Lions take on Western Bulldogs in the second semi-final of the AFL Finals Series on BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England v India in the third day of the fourth test is on Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Live coverage on RTÉ 2 from the penultimate day of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

12pm: The Solheim Cup live coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf, the action continues on the same channel at 5.30pm.

12.30pm: Day Three of the Italian Open in golf is on Sky Sports Mix.

1pm: Live qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix is on Sky Sports F1.

2pm: The latest stage of La Vuelta is on Eurosport.

4.55pm: Rugby action as Leinster face Ulster in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship on TG4.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5pm: It’s the main game of the day for Irish soccer fans as Stephen Kenny’s team face Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium, live coverage on RTÉ 2. In the same group, it’s Serbia against Luxembourg on Sky Sports Red Button.

5.15pm: Stade Francais take on Racing 92 on Premier Sports 1 as the French Top 14 season commences. Later it’s Toulon v Montpellier at 8pm.

6.45pm: The third round of the Tour Championship is on Sky Sports Main Event from the PGA Tour.

7.15pm: More rugby on TG4 from the Women’s Interprovincial Championship, this time it’s Munster against Connacht.

7.45pm: Plenty international soccer action to check out – Scotland v Moldova on Sky Sports Football, France v Ukraine on Sky Sports Premier League and Netherlands v Montenegro on Sky Sports Red Button.

9.30pm: Katie Taylor fights Jennifer Han on the DAZN streaming platform as she defends her lightweight titles.

Sunday

7am: It’s Australia v New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Sky Sports Arena.

11.45am: TG4′s All-Ireland ladies football action begins with the junior decider involving Antrim against Wicklow.

11.50am: RTÉ provide all the coverage as the Paralympics concludes in Tokyo.

12pm: The Solheim Cup live coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf, the action continues on the same channel at 5.30pm.

12.30pm: The final round of the Italian Open in golf is on Sky Sports Mix.

1.45pm: The intermediate final is next up at Croke Park, Westmeath taking on Wexford, and it’s live on TG4.

1.55pm: Live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix is on Sky Sports F1.

2pm: Wales face Belarus in their World Cup qualifier on Sky Sports Football.

4.15pm: The big game of the day on TG4 as Dublin and Meath vie for superiority in the All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4.45pm: Top 14 rugby action as Lyon play Clermont on Premier Sports 1.

5pm: The final round of the Tour Championship from the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: England face Andorra on ITV in their World Cup qualifier while Northern Ireland are in friendly action against Estonia on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: International soccer action continues with Italy facing Switzerland on Sky Sports Football while the best of action on the Red Button is Belgium v Czech Republic, Germany v Armenia and Spain v Georgia.

8pm: Brazil take on Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers is on Premier Sports 1.

8.15pm: La Rochelle meet Toulouse in the Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 looks back on the All-Ireland ladies football finals in Croke Park.

