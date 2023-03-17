Advertisement
INPHO Rachael Blackmore, Johnny Sexton and Ciaran Kilkenny.
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
42 minutes ago

Friday

  • 6.05am: Hurricanes v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 1pm: Summerhill College (Sligo) v Omagh CBS (Tyrone), Hogan Cup senior football final – TG4 YouTube.
  • 1pm: Cheltenham Festival Day 4 (Gold Cup 3.30pm) – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 2pm: Donegal v Dublin, Lidl NFL Division 1 – TG4.
  • 3pm: St Kieran’s (Kilkenny) v Presentation Athenry (Galway), Croke Cup senior hurling final – TG4 YouTube.
  • 4pm: Cork v Kerry, Lidl NFL Division 1 – TG4.

melissa-duggan-with-eilis-lynch Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork face Kerry n the league. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5pm: Cork City v Shelbourne; Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Cobh Ramblers v Galway United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Bulls v Western Province, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 6pm: Wexford v Kerry, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7pm: Valspar Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v UCD, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.

jordan-mceneff-celebrates-after-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Derry City's Jordan McEneff. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Treaty United, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

  • 2.30am: LA Lakers v Dallas Mavericks, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6.05am: Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 8.35am: Brumbies v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Scotland v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ Two and BBC One.
  • 12.30pm: Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Galway United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 2.45pm: France v Wales, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.

frances-antoine-dupont Billy Stickland / INPHO France's Antoine Dupont. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

  • 3pm: Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Meath v Dublin, Division 2 Allianz Football League – RTÉ 2.
  • 3pm: Waterford v Bray Wanderers, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Sligo Rovers v Peamount United; Treaty United v Athlone Town; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Ireland v England, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 5pm: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 5pm: New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 5pm: Armagh v Galway, Division 1 Allianz Football League – RTÉ 2.

greg-mccabe-with-matthew-tierney Evan Treacy / INPHO Armagh's Greg McCabe and Galway's Matthew Tierney. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: Chelsea v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.45pm: Manchester City v Burnley, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.
  • 6pm: Valspar Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Kerry v Roscommon, Division 1 Allianz Football League – TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Finn Harps, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Udinese v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 8pm: Atletico Madrid v Valencia, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.

Sunday

  • 12am: Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, FA Cup quarter-final – ITV1.
  • 1pm: Derry v Clare, Division 2 Allianz Football League – BBC iPlayer.

cian-odea-and-shane-mcguigan James Crombie / INPHO Derry's Shane McGuigan in action against Clare. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

  • 1.45pm: Monaghan v Tyrone, Division 1 Allianz Football League – TG4.
  • 1.45pm: Kilkenny v Waterford, Division 1 Allianz Hurling League – TG4 app.
  • 2pm: Torino v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 2pm: London Irish v Exeter, Premiership Rugby Cup final – BT Sport 1.
  • 2.15pm: Brighton v Grimsby Town, FA Cup quarter-final – BBC One.
  • 3.45pm: Donegal v Mayo, Division 1 Allianz Football League – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 4.30pm: Manchester United v Fulham, FA Cup quarter-final – ITV1.
  • 5pm: Lazio v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 5pm: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 5pm: Ireland v England, Six Nations U20s – Virgin Media Two.

ireland-players-celebrate-after-the-match Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Ireland U20 rugby players. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

  • 6pm: Valspar Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: France v Wales, Six Nations U20s – Virgin Media Two.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
  • 10pm: Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.

