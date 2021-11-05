Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

A key weekend for Reid, Sexton and Solskjaer.

A key weekend for Reid, Sexton and Solskjaer.

IT’S ANOTHER JAM-PACKED weekend of sport to look forward to, with Ireland playing Japan in their first game of the Autumn Internationals, while there’s a huge Premier League showdown on Saturday with the Manchester derby.

There’s also some big games in club GAA from Dublin, Kilkenny and Donegal, then Premier Division action in the SSE Airtricity League along with racing, Formula One and golf.

Here’s what’s in store.

Friday

7pm: PGA Tour golf action with Day 2 of WWT Championship from Mexico on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Live Premier Division action from Richmond Park on RTÉ 2, St Patrick’s Athletic play Sligo Rovers.

7.45pm: BT Sport 1 have Gallagher Premiership rugby action as Leicester face Bath.

8pm: It’s La Rochelle against Bordeaux Begles in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Southampton face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: Action from the Breeders’ Cup begins on ITV4.

Saturday

12pm: BT Sport 2 have live coverage from the qualifying of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Algarve.

12.30pm: Big derby action in the Premier League, Man United play Man City on Sky Sports Main Event.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

1pm: Ireland meet Japan in the Autumn International Series at the Aviva Stadium, it’s live on RTÉ 2. Italy meet New Zealand on Amazon Prime at the same time.

1pm: Racing coverage on TG4 is live from Naas. On ITV4 the racing action comes from Wincanton, Doncaster and Aintree.

1.45pm: Toulouse v Perpignan in the French Top 14 is on Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Chelsea against Burnley in the Premier League is live on Premier Sports 1.

3.15pm: It’s England against Tonga in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime.

4pm: Brive meet Racing 92 in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

5pm: Dublin senior football semi-final coverage is live on RTÉ 2, St Judes playing Lucan Sarsfields in the first game at 5.15pm, before Kilmacud Crokes play Ballyboden St-Enda’s at 7pm in the second match.

Ballyboden St-Enda's player Colm Basquel Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5.30pm: Wales against South Africa in the Autumn Internationals is live on Amazon Prime.

5.30pm: Brighton play Newcastle United in the Premier League on BT Sport 1. Blackpool v QPR in the Championship is on Sky Sports Main Event, while RB Leipzig take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sky SportS mIX.

6pm: The third round of the WWT Championship on the PGA Tour is live on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Live qualifying from the Mexico City Grand Prix is on Sky Sports F1.

7.15pm: Live WNL coverage on TG4 as DLR Waves play Peamount United.

8pm: France play Argentina in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime.

8pm: Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Premier Sports 2, while it’s Bordeaux against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

12am: Ian Garry will be making his UFC debut in the UFC 268 card, the prelim card action starts on BT Sport 1.

12pm: Dundee play Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event, while, it’s Marseille against FC Metz in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

12.15pm: Tottenham play Man United in the FA Women’s Super League on BBC Two.

12.30pm: The MotoGP Grand Prix of Algarve is live on BT Sport 2.

1.30pm: The Kilkenny senior hurling final is live on TG4, champions Ballyhale Shamrocks meet O’Loughlin Gaels.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

2pm: Arsenal face Watford in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.15pm: Scotland play Australia in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime, while it England Womens v New Zealand Womens on BBC Two.

3.15pm: Donegal senior football final action live on TG4 as Naomh Conaill play St Eunan’s.

3.15pm: It’s Atletico Madrid against Valencia in La Liga on Premier Sports 1.

4.30pm: Wasps face Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership on BT Sport 1

4.30pm: West Ham face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Liverpool's Mo Salah. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

5pm: It’s the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sky Sports NFL.

5pm: LOI TV action from the Premier Division, it’s Bohemians v Drogheda United and Dundalk v Longford Town. At the same time it’s Napoli v Verona in Serie A.

6.55pm: The Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The final round of the WWT Championship on the PGA Tour is live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: The Milan derby is on BT Sport 1, AC play Inter in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

8pm: Clermont play Toulon in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: The Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in live NFL action on Sky Sports Main Event.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland-Japan with the help of Japanese rugby expert Rich Freeman, while the lads also assess ‘Tier Two’ rugby two years out from the World Cup:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud