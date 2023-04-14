Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 1pm: RBC Heritage Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.35pm: Ulster v Dragons, URC – Premier Sports 1.
- 7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, URC – TG4.
- 7.45pm: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Cork City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Galway United v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Kerry FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Treaty United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Middlesbrough v Norwich City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 10am: World Snooker Championship at The Crucible – BBC Two…(1pm on BBC One; 7pm on BBC Four).
- 10.30am: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 3.
- 10.35am: Waratahs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 11am: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters Tennis – Amazon Prime.
- 12pm: Bulls v Zebre, URC – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
- 12.30pm: Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 12.30pm: Sheffield United v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Shelbourne v Treaty United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 2pm: Live Racing from Aintree (Grand National 5.15pm) – Virgin Media One.
- 2.15pm: Wales v England, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.
- 3pm: Lions v Leinster, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
- 3pm: Armagh v Laois, LGFA Division 2 final – TG4.
- 3pm: Chelsea v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Northampton v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.
- 4pm: MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying – BT Sport 2.
- 4pm: DLR Waves v Sligo Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 4.45pm: Italy v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – Virgin Media Two.
- 5pm: Kerry v Galway, LGFA Division 1 final – TG4.
- 5pm: Fermanagh v Derry, Ulster senior football quarter-final – BBC NI.
- 5pm: Cork City v Peamount United; Galway United v Shamrock Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Napoli v Verona, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 5.15pm: Stormers v Munster, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
- 5.15pm: Manchester United v Brighton, Women’s FA Cup semi-final – BBC Two.
- 5.30pm: Manchester City v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.30pm: Longford Town v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.35pm: Edinburgh v Ospreys, URC – Premier Sports 2.
- 7.35pm: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.35pm: Connacht v Cardiff, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Blackburn Rovers v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Monza, Serie A – BT Sport 4.
- 8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Lens, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
- 8pm: Cadiz v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
- 8pm: RBC Heritage Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8.30pm: Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
- 11.30pm: UFC Fight Night – Holloway v Allen – BT Sport 2.
Sunday
- 6am: GWS Giants v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship at The Crucible – BBC Two…(2.30pm on BBC Two; 7pm on BBC Four).
- 11am: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters Tennis – Amazon Prime.
- 12pm: Kerry v Meath, Division 2A camogie league final – RTÉ 2.
- 12pm: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12pm: UCI Amstel Gold Race (Women’s Race, 12pm and Men’s Race, 1.45pm) – Eurosport 1.
- 1.50pm: Cork v Galway, Division 1A camogie league final – RTÉ 2.
- 2pm: West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.15pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women’s FA Cup semi-final – BBC One.
- 3pm: Dundalk v Derry City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 3pm: Leicester Tigers v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1 and ITV1.
- 3.15pm: Getafe v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 4pm: Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
Advertisement
- 4.15pm: MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – BT Sport 2.
- 4.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5pm: Sassuolo v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
- 7.30pm: RBC Heritage Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.45pm: Roma v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Toulouse v Lyon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
- 8pm: Valencia v Sevilla, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 8pm: Memphis Grizzlies v LA Lakers, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.