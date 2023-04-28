Here's your essential TV guide for this Bank Holiday weekend's live sport

Friday
- 5am: Sri Lanka v Ireland 2nd Test – BT Sport 3.
- 8.05am: Hurricanes v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship semi-final – Eurosport 1…(later at 2.15pm on Eurosport 1 and BBC Two; 7pm on Eurosport 1 and BBC Four).
- 10am: Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA Tennis – Amazon Prime.
- 10.30am: St Kilda v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 1.
- 10.35am: Waratahs v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Arena.
- 1.10pm: Racing from Sandown Park and Perth – ITV 4.
- 2pm: Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
- 2.30pm: Tour of Romandie Cycling Stage 3 – Eurosport 2.
- 4pm: Racing from Punchestown – RTÉ 2.
- 4pm: Lions v Pumas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.30pm: Limerick v Cork, Munster U20 hurling round 5 – TG4.
- 7.30pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Munster U20 hurling round 5 – TG4 app.
- 7.30pm: VFL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
- 7.45pm: Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic; Dundalk v Drogheda United; Shelbourne v Cork City; UCD v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Wexford; Bray Wanderers v Waterford; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Kerry; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Blackpool v Millwall, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 10.30pm: Mexico Open Golf, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 5am: Korea Championship Golf, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8.05am: Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA Tennis – Amazon Prime…(Later at 7pm)
- 10am: Melbourne Demons v North Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 3.
- 10am: World Snooker Championship semi-final – Eurosport 1 and BBC Two…(later at 1pm on Eurosport 1 and BBC One; 7pm on Eurosport 1 and BBC Two).
- 10.35am: Reds v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.30pm: Crystal Palace v West Ham, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 12.50pm: Racing from Sandown Park, Leicester and Haydock Park – Virgin Media One and ITV 1.
- 1pm: Tour of Romandie Cycling Stage 4 – Eurosport 2.
- 1pm: England v France, Women’s Six Nations – BBC One.
- 1pm: Offaly v Galway; Westmeath v Wexford; Leinster U20 hurling quarter-finals – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
- 2pm: DLR Waves v Galway United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 2.30pm: Racing from Punchestown – RTÉ 1.
- 3pm: Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 3.
- 3pm: Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 5pm: Cork City v Bohemians; Peamount United v Shamrock Rovers; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Derry v Monaghan, Ulster senior football semi-final – GAAGO.
- 5pm: Roma v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 5.30pm: Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, Challenge Cup semi-final – BT Sport 3.
- 5.30pm: West Brom v Norwich City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.30pm: Real Madrid v Almeria, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 6pm: Wexford Youths v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7pm: Limerick v Clare, Munster senior hurling round 2 – GAAGO.
- 7.30pm: Scotland v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – Virgin Media Two.
- 8pm: Mexico Open Golf, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Barcelona v Real Betis, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 11pm: LA Championship, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
Sunday
- 4.30am: Korea Championship Golf, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30am: Live NBA playoffs – Sky Sports Arena.
- 10am: Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA Tennis – Amazon Prime…(Later at 7pm).
- 11.30am: Inter Milan v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
- 12pm: Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
- 12pm: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
- 12.30pm: Toulon v Benetton Treviso, Challenge Cup semi-final – BT Sport 1.
- 1pm: World Snooker Championship final – Eurosport 1 and BBC Two…(later at 7pm on Eurosport 1 and BBC Two).
- 1.30pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup semi-final – Premier Sports 1.
- 1.30pm: Grand Prix of Spain, MotoGP – BT Sport 2.
- 1.45pm: Louth v Offaly, Leinster senior football semi-final – GAAGO.
- 2pm: Fulham v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling round 2 – RTÉ 2.
- 3pm: La Rochelle v Exeter, Champions Cup semi-final – BT Sport 1.
Advertisement
- 3.30pm: Racing from Musselburgh – ITV 4.
- 4pm: Dublin v Kildare, Leinster senior football semi-final – GAAGO.
- 4pm: Cork v Waterford, Munster senior hurling round 2 – RTÉ 2.
- 4pm: Armagh v Down, Ulster senior football semi-final – BBC Northern Ireland.
- 4.30pm: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.30pm: Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 7pm: World Snooker Championship final – Eurosport 1 and BBC Two.
- 7.30pm: Mexico Open Golf, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
- 11pm: LA Championship, LPGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11.30pm: Live NBA playoffs – Sky Sports Arena.
Monday
- 10am: Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA Tennis – Amazon Prime…(Later at 7pm)
- 1pm: World Snooker Championship final – Eurosport 1 and BBC Two.
- 1pm: Rotherham United v Middlesbrough, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.
- 1.40pm: Racing from The Curragh – TG4.
- 3pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Bohemians v Cork City; UCD v Dundalk; Droghead United v Shelbourne; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.45pm: Arsenal v Wolfsburg, Champions League semi-final second leg – DAZN YouTube.
- 7pm: World Snooker Championship final – Eurosport 1 and BBC Two.
- 7.15pm: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Leicester City v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.