Alamy- Inpho Man City, Kerry and Connacht in the sporting spotlight this weekend.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty to enjoy this weekend.
1 hour ago

Friday

  • 8.05am: HIghlanders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12pm: Italian Open Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.05pm: Live Racing from Newmarket and Goodwood – ITV4.
  • 7pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 7pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: Arsenal v Leicester City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35pm: Ulster v Connacht, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: Cork City v St Pat’s; Drogheda Utd v Derry City; Shelbourne v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Kerry v Longford Town; Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Galway United v Waterford; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Wexford v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

damien-duff Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Shelbourne manager Damien Duff. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday

  • 8.05am: Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.35am: Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Italian Open Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Giro d’Italia Stage 1, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
  • 2pm: AC Milan v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
  • 2pm: Live Racing from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
  • 2.30pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 2.30pm: Stormers v Bulls, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 2.45pm: Derry v Roscommon, All-Ireland U20B hurling final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 3pm: Manchester City v Leeds United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: Tottenham v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4pm: Bristol Bears v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 4pm: Bath v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4.45pm: Kerry v Sligo, All-Ireland U20 football semi-final – TG4.
  • 5pm: Roma v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
  • 5pm: Galway United v Treaty United, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Leinster v Cell C Sharks, URC quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Liverpool v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Munster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
  • 7pm: Down v Kildare, All-Ireland U20 football semi-final – TG4.

conor-laverty-before-the-game Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Down manager Conor Laverty. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7pm: Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien, Live Boxing – Sky Sports Main Event and Action.
  • 7pm: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Munster, URC quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Toulon v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8.30pm: Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 9pm: Miami Grand Prix Qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 9pm: Real Madrid v Osasuna, Copa del Rey final – BT Sport 1.

Sunday

  • 12am: Canelo Alvarez v John Ryder, Live Boxing – DAZN YouTube.
  • 1.30am: LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 11am: Giro d’Italia Stage 2, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Italian Open Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.30pm: Man United v Tottenham, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.

derek-lyng-and-selector-peter-barry James Crombie / INPHO Kilkenny's Derek Lyng and Peter Barry. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

  • 1.30pm: Live Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton Park and Salisbury – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
  • 1.45pm: Galway v Sligo, Connacht senior football final – RTÉ 2.
  • 2.15pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
  • 2.30pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
  • 3pm:Clontarf v Terenure, AIL Men’s Division 1A final – TG4.
  • 4pm: Kerry v Clare, Munster senior football final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.30pm: Newcastle United v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 6pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6.45pm: Chelsea v Everton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7pm: West Ham v Man United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

manchester-united-manager-erik-ten-hag-at-full-time-after-the-premier-league-match-at-old-trafford-manchester-picture-date-sunday-april-30-2023 Alamy Stock Photo Erik Ten Hag. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8pm: Toulouse v Bordeaux, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 8.30pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

