Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 8.05am: HIghlanders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12pm: Italian Open Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 1.05pm: Live Racing from Newmarket and Goodwood – ITV4.
- 7pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
- 7pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7.30pm: Arsenal v Leicester City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.35pm: Ulster v Connacht, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
- 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Cork City v St Pat’s; Drogheda Utd v Derry City; Shelbourne v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Kerry v Longford Town; Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Galway United v Waterford; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Wexford v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
Saturday
- 8.05am: Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10.35am: Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.30pm: Italian Open Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 1pm: Giro d’Italia Stage 1, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
- 2pm: AC Milan v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
- 2pm: Live Racing from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
- 2.30pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
- 2.30pm: Stormers v Bulls, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
- 2.45pm: Derry v Roscommon, All-Ireland U20B hurling final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
- 3pm: Manchester City v Leeds United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3pm: Tottenham v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 4pm: Bristol Bears v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 4pm: Bath v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
- 4pm: DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 4.45pm: Kerry v Sligo, All-Ireland U20 football semi-final – TG4.
- 5pm: Roma v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
- 5pm: Galway United v Treaty United, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
- 5pm: Leinster v Cell C Sharks, URC quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
- 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 5.30pm: Liverpool v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7pm: Cork v Tipperary, Munster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
- 7pm: Down v Kildare, All-Ireland U20 football semi-final – TG4.
- 7pm: Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien, Live Boxing – Sky Sports Main Event and Action.
- 7pm: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Munster, URC quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Toulon v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
- 8.30pm: Miami Heat v New York Knicks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 9pm: Miami Grand Prix Qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
- 9pm: Real Madrid v Osasuna, Copa del Rey final – BT Sport 1.
Sunday
- 12am: Canelo Alvarez v John Ryder, Live Boxing – DAZN YouTube.
- 1.30am: LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 11am: Giro d’Italia Stage 2, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
- 12pm: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Italian Open Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 12.30pm: Man United v Tottenham, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
- 1pm: Antrim v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
- 1.30pm: Live Racing from Newmarket, Hamilton Park and Salisbury – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
- 1.45pm: Galway v Sligo, Connacht senior football final – RTÉ 2.
- 2.15pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
- 2.30pm: Mutua Madrid Open, Live ATP and WTA – Amazon Prime.
- 3pm:Clontarf v Terenure, AIL Men’s Division 1A final – TG4.
- 4pm: Kerry v Clare, Munster senior football final – RTÉ 2.
- 4.30pm: Newcastle United v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 5pm: Napoli v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 6pm: Wells Fargo Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 6.45pm: Chelsea v Everton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
- 7pm: West Ham v Man United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Toulouse v Bordeaux, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
- 8.30pm: Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
- 8.30pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
