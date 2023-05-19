Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 8.05am: Moana Pasifika v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 9.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 13 – Eurosport 1.
- 10.30am: Port Adelaide v Melbourne Demons, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 10.35am: Reds v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Mix.
- 1pm: PGA Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
- 1.30pm: Racing from York and Newbury – ITV4.
- 4pm: Western Province v Pumas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.45pm: Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic; LOI Premier Division – Virgin Media Two.
- 7.45pm: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town; Kerry v Bray Wanderers; Treaty United v Galway United; Wexford v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Challenge Cup final – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, League One play-off semi-final second leg – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Lyon v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 2.
Saturday
- 1am: Pennington v Aldana, UFC Fight Night – BT Sport 1.
- 1.30am: Boston Celtics v Miami Heat, NBA Conference Finals Game 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.35am: Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 7.30am: Fremantle v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 8.05am: Chiefs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10.30am: Essendon v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.
- 10.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 14 – Eurosport 1.
- 10.35am: Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.30pm: Tottenham v Brentford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 1pm: Clare v Kilkenny, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.
- 1.25pm: Racing from Newbury – Virgin Media One.
- 2pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.
- 3pm: Liverpool v Aston Villa, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
- 3.30pm: Ireland v Wales, Euro U17 Championship finals – RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player.
- 4.45pm: Leinster v La Rochelle, Champions Cup final – RTÉ 2, BT Sport 2 and ITV1.
- 5pm: Peamount Utd v Galway Utd; Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne; Treaty United v Wexford Youths; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.15pm: Galway v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
- 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 5.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Kilkenny v Dublin, Leinster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
- 6pm: Leitrim v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup – GAAGO.
- 7.35pm: Bohemians v Athlone Town, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
- 7.45pm: AC Milan v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Barcelona v Real Sociedad, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 8pm: PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.
- 10pm: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Live Boxing – DAZN YouTube.
Sunday
- 1.30am: LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets, NBA Conference Finals Game 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 10.30am: Giro dItalia Stage 15 – Eurosport 1.
- 12pm: Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Chelsea v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
- 1.30pm: West Ham v Leeds, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Clare v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
- 4pm: Tipperary v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
- 4pm: Man City v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.30pm: FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 5pm: Napoli v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 5.30pm: Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 6.45pm: Man United v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
- 7pm: PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
