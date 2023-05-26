Advertisement
Alamy/INPHO Big weekend ahead for Everton, Munster and Limerick.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
12 minutes ago

Friday

  • 8.05am: Highlanders v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: Giro d’Italia Stage 19 – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.35am: Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Dutch Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Western Province v Lions, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 7pm: Galway v Mayo, Connacht minor football final – TG4 Player (Live) and TG4 (Deferred).
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: St Pat’s v Dundalk; Drogheda United v UCD; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Treaty United v Finn Harps; Galway United v Athlone Town; Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 9pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

  • 5.35am: Crusaders v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 8.05am: Blues v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10.15am: Giro d’Italia Stage 20 – Eurosport 1.
  • 10.35am: Brumbies v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.30pm: Dutch Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.30pm: Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Racing from Haydock, Goodwood and York – ITV4.
  • 2pm: Shelbourne v Peamount United, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 2.10pm: Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 2.
  • 2.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Mainz, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 2.30pm: FC Koln v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 2.30pm: Liverpool v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.
  • 2.30pm: Reading v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: Monaco Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 3pm: Saracens v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby Final – BT Sport 1 and ITV1.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Bohemians, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4.45pm: Carlow v Offaly, Joe McDonagh Cup final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.45pm: Armagh v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC – GAAGO.
  • 4.45pm: Coventry City v Luton Town, Championship play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Cork City v Wexford Youths, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Stormers v Munster, URC Grand Final – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 6pm: Sevilla v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 6pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7pm: Spain v Republic of Ireland, UEFA U17 quarter-final – RTÉ News Now.
  • 7pm: Derry v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC – GAAGO.
  • 7pm: Athlone Town v Treaty United, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7pm: Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith, Boxing – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Waterford, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Derry City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Atalanta, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 8pm: Strasbourg v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.
  • 11pm: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

  • 9.30am: French Open Tennis – Eurosport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Dutch Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 2pm: Dublin v Galway, Leinster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 2.10pm: Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 1.
  • 2.30pm: Giro d’Italia Stage 21 – Eurosport 1.
  • 4pm: Limerick v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Munster senior hurling championship – GAAGO.
  • 4pm: Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC – GAAGO.
  • 4.30pm: Everton v Bournemouth, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: Leeds United v Tottenham, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 4.30pm: Leicester City v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 6pm: Derry v Monaghan, Ulster minor football final – TG4.
  • 6pm: Charles Schwab Challenge Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: Juventus v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: La Rochelle v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
  • 11pm: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf.

