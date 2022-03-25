Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
6.05am: Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
8.30am: Sydney Swans v Geelong, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8.45am: Rebels v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9am: Qatar Masters Day 2, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Golf.
11am: Western Force v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
1.30pm: West Indies v England Day 2 of the 3rd Test, Cricket – BT Sport 1.
2pm: Tour of Catalunya Stage 5 – Eurosport.
2.30pm: WGC Matchplay Day 3 early coverage – Sky Sports Golf.
5pm: Lions v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
6pm: WGC Matchplay Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
7.15pm: Northern Ireland v Luxembourg, Friendly – Sky Sports Premier League.
7.35pm: Munster v Benetton, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Wexford FC; Cork City v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Waterford FC; Longford Town v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: England U21 v Andorra U21, UEFA U21 qualifier – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Gloucester v Worcester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
8.15pm: France v Ivory Coast, Friendly – Sky Sports Football YouTube.
11.30pm: Argentina v Venezuela, World Cup 2022 qualifier – Premier Sports 1.
Saturday
6.05am: Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
8.45am: Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9am: Qatar Masters Day 3, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Main Event.
9am: Gold Coast v Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 2.
12pm: Scotland v England, Women’s Six Nations Rugby – BBC Two.
1pm: Zebre v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
1pm: Stormers v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
1.15pm: Live racing from Doncaster, Kelso and Kempton – ITV.
1.30pm: WGC Matchplay Day 4 – Sky Sports Golf.
1.30pm: West Indies v England Day 3 of the 3rd Test, Cricket – BT Sport 1.
1.55pm: Republic of Ireland v Finland, Uefa Women’s U17 Championship – RTÉ News Now.
2pm: Shelbourne v Cork City; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians; Athlone Town v Galway; Wexford Youths v Treaty United; Women’s National League – LOI TV.
2.15pm: Tour of Catalunya Stage 6 – Eurosport.
2.15pm: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.
3pm: Saudi Cup, Dubai World Cup horse racing – Virgin Media Three.
3pm: Saracens v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
3pm: Offaly v Antrim, Division 1 hurling league relegation play-off – Spórt TG4 YouTube
3.05pm: Sharks v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
4pm: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
4.45pm: Ireland v Wales, Women’s Six Nations rugby – Virgin Media One.
5pm: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Friendly – Sky Sports Premier League.
5.15pm: Cardiff v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
5.15pm: Bulls v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
5.30pm: England v Switzerland, Friendly – Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports Main Event.
6.45pm: Spain v Albania, Friendly – Sky Sports Football YouTube.
7.15pm: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1 hurling league semi-final – TG4.
7.30pm: Connacht v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
7.45pm: Netherlands v Denmark – Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports Premier League.
10pm: LPGA Tour Golf, JTBC Classic, Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday
8am: Fremantle v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 2.
10am: Qatar Masters Day 4, DP World Tour Golf – Sky Sports Golf.
10.30am: Tour of Catalunya Stage 7 – Eurosport.
11.45am: Collingwood v Brisbane Lions, AFLW quarter-finals – TG4 (full deferred coverage).
12.15pm: Gent-Wevelegem, Cycling Coverage – Eurosport.
12.30pm: Man United v Everton, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
1.45pm: Monaghan v Dublin, Division 1 football league – TG4.
2pm: Offaly v Cork, Division 2 football league – TG4 app…(deferred coverage TG4, 5.35pm)
2.30pm: WGC Matchplay, Day 5 – Sky Sports Golf.
2.30pm: West Indies v England Day 4 of the 3rd Test, Cricket – BT Sport 1.
3pm: Leicester City v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
3pm: France v Italy, Women’s Six Nations rugby – Virgin Media Two.
3pm: Exeter v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
3.45pm: Waterford v Wexford, Division 1 hurling league semi-final – TG4.
5.55pm: Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event & F1.
7pm: Women’s Six Nations highlights – Virgin Media Two.
8pm: Toulouse v Lyons, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
9pm: WGC Matchplay Day 5 – Sky Sports Main Event.
9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.
COMMENTS (1)